Much awaited Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' explosive trailer revealed by the makers

After a long time, the makers have ended the anticipation of the fans by dropping the much-awaited docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' trailer. In the trailer, we can see Prince Harry and Meghan spilling the 'full truth' about the royal family. Needless, the trailer has already started creating a lot of buzz.

After winning the hearts of audiences and fans with the intimate teaser trailer, which gave viewers a glimpse at Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's relationship, the makers have finally put an end to fan theories and speculations. They have released the complete trailer for the highly-discussed docu-series 'Harry & Meghan.'

The trailer reveals the release date of the series. But, it also shows fans both Harry and Meghan finally deciding to share the complete truth about their infamous and controversial royal family. It is a two-part docu-series. The royal couple also sits down and opens up on their decision to exit and the circumstances behind the same.

In the trailer, we see Meghan and Harry speaking up on the topic of marrying into the royal family and a painful trajectory of how women have suffered badly in the same. We see glimpses of the late Princess Diana and Meghan being constantly hounded and surrounded by the British press like vultures. The trailer has Prince Harry speaking about how attitudes to the couple changed following their wedding.

In the trailer, we see the royal Prince Harry opening up on the structure pattern in their family. He says, "There's a hierarchy of the family, you know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. It's a dirty game."

Talking about the history of women suffering the same with footage of his mother late Princess Diana, also being harassed by the British Press, Harry added, "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself."

We see glimpses of Meghan breaking down at a particular moment and getting emotional. The docu-series would give audiences an up close and real look at the royal couple, providing the undiscovered facet of their high-profile royal love story in the first six episodes. The release date of this two-part docu-series is out now. While the first part would drop on December 8, 2022, on Netflix. The second part would release on December 15, 2022. Toward the end of the trailer, Prince Harry says, "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

