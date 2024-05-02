Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Women's Health: 5 Common myths of hormonal contraceptives effect

    When it comes to women's health, understanding contraceptives holds significant importance. Not only do these methods provide women with agency over their reproductive choices, but they also play a crucial role in promoting overall well-being. 

    Women Health: 5 common myths of hormonal contraceptives effect RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    There's a plethora of myths surrounding contraceptive methods, ranging from worries about side effects to misunderstandings about long-term effect. Women must understand the use of Hormonal Contraceptives and use it under the doctor's guidance. Instead of looking at the internet, getting the correct advice from a doctor is always advisable. Certain misconceptions need to be busted to ensure proper usage of contraceptives, says Dr Prathima Reddy, Director & Lead Consultant, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, SPARSH Hospital, Bangalore.

    Myth 1: Hormonal contraceptives cause weight benefit
    This is one of the most prevalent misconceptions. Studies show any weight adjustments while starting hormonal contraceptives are small and transient. While some women may experience minor weight fluctuations when starting a hormonal contraceptive, studies have shown that any changes are minimal and not significant enough to attribute solely to the use of contraceptives. 

    Also Read: Esha Gupta BOLD photos: 6 times the actress flaunted her SEXY BIKINI body

    Women Health: 5 common myths of hormonal contraceptives effect RBA

    Myth 2: Hormonal contraceptives impact fertility
    Contrary to popular notion, the use of hormonal contraceptives does not affect a woman's future fertility. Once a woman stops taking hormonal birth control, her fertility usually returns to normal within a few menstrual cycles. In fact, hormonal contraceptives can be beneficial for women who want to postpone pregnancy by providing effective birth control until they are prepared to enter motherhood.

    Also Read: BREAKING: Salman Khan house firing case: Accused who attempted suicide in custody dies

    Myth 3: Hormonal contraceptives increase the risk of cancer
    There is a common misconception that hormonal contraceptives, especially oral contraceptives, enhance the threat of developing cancers. However, studies have shown that hormonal contraceptives can, in reality, lower the risk of certain cancers, such as ovarian and endometrial cancers. Additionally, any possible increase in breast cancer related to hormonal contraceptives is small and often outweighed with the defensive effects towards other kinds of cancer.

    Women Health: 5 common myths of hormonal contraceptives effect RBA

    Myth 4: Hormonal contraceptives affect your mental health.
    Another myth surrounding hormonal contraceptives is their alleged link to mental health problems, which include depression and anxiety. While a few women may experience mood adjustments while starting a brand-new contraceptive method, but the major research suggests that hormonal contraceptives do not affect mental health. In fact, for many women, hormonal contraceptives can offer peace of mind and improve overall well-being by allowing them to plan and space their pregnancies.

    Myth 5: Hormonal contraceptives are only used for birth control.
    While preventing pregnancy is one of the primary purposes of hormonal contraceptives, they offer various additional health benefits. For instance, hormonal contraceptives can help regulate menstrual cycles, alleviate symptoms of conditions such as endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and reduce the risk of developing ovarian cysts. Moreover, some hormonal contraceptives, such as the contraceptive patch and the hormonal IUD, can be used to manage heavy menstrual bleeding.

    Also Read: 'Heeramandi': 6 reasons to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix show

    It's essential to separate fact from fiction when it comes to discussions about hormonal contraceptives and women's health. While these methods may not be suitable for everyone, they are generally safe and effective when used as directed by your gynaecologist. Debunking common myths and promoting accurate information will empower women to make informed decisions about their reproductive health and well-being. Let's continue to challenge misconceptions and advocate for access to comprehensive contraceptive care for all individuals, concludes Dr. Prathima Reddy

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Cosmetologist Trend: From drawbacks to duration, all you need to know about Botox treatments RKK

    The Cosmetologist Trend: From drawbacks to duration, all you need to know about Botox treatments

    Disney World now has FIRST Michelin-starred restaurant check details gcw

    Disney World now has FIRST Michelin-starred restaurant

    Mount Erebus volcano in Antarctica spews Rs 5 lakh worth 'Gold dust' every day! vkp

    THIS volcano in Antarctica spews Rs 5 lakh worth ‘Gold dust’ every day!

    Sweet dangers: Early introduction of sugar and its impact on infant health RBA

    Sweet dangers: Early introduction of sugar and its impact on infant health

    Pickle Preserving Hacks: Brine ratio to vinegar, 10 simple steps for long-lasting pickle RKK

    Pickle Preserving Hacks: Brine ratio to vinegar, 10 simple steps for long-lasting pickle

    Recent Stories

    The Cosmetologist Trend: From drawbacks to duration, all you need to know about Botox treatments RKK

    The Cosmetologist Trend: From drawbacks to duration, all you need to know about Botox treatments

    PM Modi challenges Congress and Rahul Gandhi to give written guarantee against religious quotas (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi challenges Congress and Rahul Gandhi to give written guarantee against religious quotas (WATCH)

    Jharkhand Congress' X account withheld for sharing Home Minister Amit Shah's doctored video snt

    Jharkhand Congress' X account withheld for sharing Home Minister Amit Shah's doctored video

    President Droupadi Murmu pays obeisance at Ram temple in Ayodhya; see photo and video snt

    President Droupadi Murmu pays obeisance at Ram temple in Ayodhya; see photo and video

    Fawad Chaudhry, who admitted Pakistan's hand in Pulwama attack, endorses Congress' Rahul Gandhi; sparks row snt

    Fawad Chaudhry, who admitted Pakistan's hand in Pulwama attack, endorses Congress' Rahul Gandhi; sparks row

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon