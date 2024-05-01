Disney World now has FIRST Michelin-starred restaurant

Disney's Victoria & Albert's restaurant just earned the company its first Michelin star. It's the first time a US theme-park restaurant has received the culinary honor, Disney said. Victoria & Albert's pre-fixe menu starts at $300 a person.

Victoria & Albert's Restaurant at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida has become the first restaurant owned and run by a theme park in the United States to get a Michelin star, according to a recent blog post. For the uninitiated, a Michelin Star is granted to establishments that provide exceptional food.

According to the Michelin Guide, "We take into account five universal criteria: the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time."

Victoria & Albert's is a fine dining restaurant with an exquisite and luxurious style, complete with Victorian-themed murals. The restaurant is also known as the "culinary crown jewel of the Walt Disney World Resort."

According to Disney's blog post, "For over 20 years, Victoria & Albert's has been dazzling guests with a multi-course experience filled with extraordinary flavors and the highest quality ingredients from all over the world. Beyond the culinary masterpieces in the kitchen, the crew has developed a world-class wine collection with over 500 distinct options. Sommeliers are available to assist you through this carefully curated selection, or to offer alternatives from a zero-proof beverage menu, to create your ideal combination."

It offers multicourse meals helmed by chef Matthew Sowers, as well as pairings with more than 500 wines from 35 regions. According to the restaurant's website, the design is inspired by Queen Victoria's jubilee celebration, and its prix-fixe meal starts at $300 per person — but its pricing have been criticized in recent years. Guests must be over the age of 10.

