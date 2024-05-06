Entertainment
Aavesham OTT: Fahadh Faasil starrer to start stream on THIS date
The Malayalam movie Aavesham hit theatres on April 11
The movie was directed by Jithu Madhavan
As per reports, the movie is set to stream on May 9
Disney Plus Hotstar has acquired the rights of the movie
An official announcement is yet to be made by the makers
