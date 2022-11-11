Friendzoned by your crush? Here are some tips to get out of it

Getting friendzoned by your crush can be awful and can also hurt your feelings, but there are also ways you can avoid this from happening and build a romantic relationship with them. Read on to find out what they are.

A friend zone can be torture if you are friend zoned by your crush! By the way, this zone can hurt you even harder when they rant about the person you love or are in a relationship with right before you. But fret not! You can escape this buddy zone and make your non-romantic relationship climb. Just make sure you don't get too excited and hurry things up, or it can even take a toll on your friendship. Here are some tips to help you get out of this zone. ALSO READ: 5 Bird sanctuaries in India you should visit this winter season

Increase the compliments: Friends usually don't compliment friends; even if they do, it is filled with sarcasm. Start giving them hints indirectly, comment on their looks, flirt with them, and try changing your hugs to intimate ones. Make sure that you're not a creep, and take it slow.

Take time off: You must have been consistently around them and made them your world, and that's where the problem started. Play around and make them jealous if you want to take the friendship to another new level. Start getting busy, maintain a little distance, and take some time away from the person. This will help in enhancing their interest. ALSO READ: How to deal with an intimidating person? Find out here

Pull the strings of jealousy: Jealousy is a tool that can yield the perfect outcomes when utilised righteously. Break the pattern, start going on casual dates, and come and rant to your dear friend about the same. Make them realise they are missing out on all the fun with you, but you are still happy and progressing towards a happy dating life.

