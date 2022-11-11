Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Friendzoned by your crush? Here are some tips to get out of it

    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    Getting friendzoned by your crush can be awful and can also hurt your feelings, but there are also ways you can avoid this from happening and build a romantic relationship with them. Read on to find out what they are.

    Image: Getty Images

    A friend zone can be torture if you are friend zoned by your crush! By the way, this zone can hurt you even harder when they rant about the person you love or are in a relationship with right before you. But fret not! You can escape this buddy zone and make your non-romantic relationship climb. Just make sure you don't get too excited and hurry things up, or it can even take a toll on your friendship. Here are some tips to help you get out of this zone. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Increase the compliments: Friends usually don't compliment friends; even if they do, it is filled with sarcasm. Start giving them hints indirectly, comment on their looks, flirt with them, and try changing your hugs to intimate ones. Make sure that you're not a creep, and take it slow. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Take time off: You must have been consistently around them and made them your world, and that's where the problem started. Play around and make them jealous if you want to take the friendship to another new level. Start getting busy, maintain a little distance, and take some time away from the person. This will help in enhancing their interest.

    Image: Getty Images

    Pull the strings of jealousy: Jealousy is a tool that can yield the perfect outcomes when utilised righteously. Break the pattern, start going on casual dates, and come and rant to your dear friend about the same. Make them realise they are missing out on all the fun with you, but you are still happy and progressing towards a happy dating life.

     

    Image: Getty Images

    Try to become your best self: When someone gets restricted to the alley of just friends, it can make them lack self-confidence. This can easily take a toll on your personality, causing your crush to lose interest in you soon. Try to pass such thoughts and try to work on yourself. Make sure to prioritise yourself and not make your crush your whole world. Work on your passion, and that's only they will gain interest in you.

     

