5 Bird sanctuaries in India you should visit this winter season

Grab your binoculars and cameras, field guide and visit these beautiful bird sanctuaries that will be a treat for nature lovers and get away from all the chaos of the city; here are five sanctuaries you can visit.



Winter brings in the draught and the chills. But it also brings with it flight beauties who travel from distant places. Escaping the low temperatures, these birds fly in search of warmer areas. Hundreds of birds migrate to India yearly to escape the cold in their breeding regions. This year celebrates the 126th birth year of Dr Salim Ali, November 12, known as the Birdman of India. He conducted the first bird surveys across the country. Here's a look at some of the birdwatching destinations in India.

Nal Sarovar bird sanctuary, Gujarat: Nal Sarovar is located 60km from Ahmedabad and is one of India's most significant bird sanctuaries. It was declared a bird sanctuary in 1969 and a Ramsar site in 2012. This sanctuary is known for its wetland vegetation, and it is a 120 sq km sanctuary that offers you an opportunity to spot numerous seasonal birds and fauna. Bird watchers and Nature lovers can take a boat, roam around the lake, and spot different birds.

Nalbana Bird Sanctuary, Odisha: Nalbana Bird Sanctuary is a part of Chilika Lake, India's largest brackish water lagoon. It is known for its large green spaces of land that are refuge points for several migratory birds that come here yearly. The lake was known as a "Wetland of International Importance" in 1981. Tourism is not allowed in the sanctuary, but tourists visiting the Kalijai temple can take a boat ride to the Chilika lake and catch the sanctuary.

Keoladeo National Park, Rajasthan: A former duck-hunting reserve visited by Maharajas during the British raj was established in the 1850s. This national park is located in Bharatpur, Rajasthan and is a haven for bird enthusiasts previously known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary and was later changed to the Keoladeo National Park. Birds from Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Serbia and China make their way to this part. Around 364 species of birds live in this park which covers 28.73 sq km.

Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, Andhra Pradesh: The sanctuary is near the village of Nelapattu in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. The government also has a Flamingo Festival every year to help boost tourism to Pulicat Lake, India's second-largest salt lake, and Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary. It is home to 189 bird species, of which 50 are migratory.

