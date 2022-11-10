Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to deal with an intimidating person? Find out here

    It can be challenging to interact with someone who intimidates you, and it can also affect your confidence, it can also be scary. Here are some tips on how to handle intimidating people.

    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 3:14 PM IST

    It can be scary to speak with someone who intimidates you. By just being themselves, they can make you feel uneasy or timid. The use of intimidation is usually linked to a powerful, dominant personality. Even though it can seem easier to ignore them, some people often have to communicate with people they would rather not talk to. Such introverted people frequently can lose their focus and stumble over their words, allowing the intimidating person to take over the conversation. Here we bring you tips on how to deal with intimidating people.

    Hold on to your opinion: Strong personalities can push you when interacting with them. Increase your self-confidence and quit feeling inferior to the person who is trying to intimidate you in front of them. When someone assertively assumes control of the situation, feelings of miscommunication or helplessness may surface. Stop this from happening by speaking up!

    Prepare yourself to speak: Keep your mind at ease so you can communicate with this person. Prepare and practice the remarks in advance to prevent any stumbling over them or getting interrupted by them. Say things that can draw attention to your strengths rather than your weaknesses. 

    Remember to maintain eye contact: Making eye contact is essential when discussing with them. Maintaining eye contact with someone intimidating can be easy to maintain your position. When you are uncomfortable, you can avoid eye contact by gazing at the floor. However, when speaking to someone, an intimidating person addresses them in the eye. It is essential to maintain eye contact. Learning to speak out can be challenging but vitally necessary for an introvert. Avoid trying to impress people who intimidate you while you are near them. That seems desperate. Instead, adhere to being your authentic self.

