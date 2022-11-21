Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    European destinations you can visit for a romantic getaway

    From the fantastic seaside to dreamy medieval towns or castles, take a stroll at these European spots for a perfect escape destination for you and your partner. Here are some exotic destinations you can visit on your next romantic destination.  
     

    Do you want to go on a romantic vacation with your partner but still can't find a dreamy destination? Seaside spots are the best to gain the rejuvenation you need to celebrate togetherness while making your partner feel special. European sites boast beautiful and splendid places that are perfect for romantic getaways. Be it capturing moments or witnessing beautiful wonders, or if you are interested in adventure, these European spots have something for you in the itinerary that will make you have the best of a romantic vacation. From the most romantic seaside to elegant medieval castles or towns, take a stroll at these romantic European spots for a perfect romantic escape.

    Positano, Italy: Positano is an incredible town near the Amalfi Coast. This seaside beauty will mesmerise you like nothing else. The greenery of the Monti Lattari, the white, yellow and pink of the Mediterranean houses and the greyish tint of its pebble beaches make it a picturesque place that will add to the romantic getaway.

    The Azores, Portugal: Portugal's Azores Island is one of the best destinations to spell-bind you and your partner. Surrounded by mountains, the Azores is at the nexus of the European, American and African tectonic plates. With blue lakes, cedar, sparkling water and beautiful forest and lush meadows- the hidden seaside gem will leave you fascinated with its natural beauty.

    The Canary Islands, Spain: Also called the sunshine centre of Europe, this beautiful destination is known for its gorgeous crystal clear lakes, relaxing and fantastic ambience and water sports, including scuba diving and windsurfing. The beautiful landscapes are best for hiking, cycle touring, rock climbing and even caving. Explore the volcanic setting of Lanzarote, Fuerteventura's seashores and Gran Canaria's dunes. The rich and luscious forests of La Palma and La Gomera are another unique destination that one should witness.

    Crete, Greece: One of the largest and most spectacular islands in Greece, this place possesses remarkable mountainscapes, glorious beaches and lush and steep gorges. Take a walk to Balos Beach and Dikteon Cave when you are here. Get all cosy and make fantastic memories with your partner by heading to the places mentioned above.

