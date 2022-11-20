Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet

    Ghee helps enhance the aroma and flavour of any winter delicacy. Ayurveda medicine recommends this healthy fat as an immunity booster. Read on to find out the other health benefits of it. 
     

    Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

    Winters are incomplete without ghee. The flavour and aroma of this desi food can enhance the taste of any winter delicacy. Ayurveda recommends this healthy fat and immunity booster in your winter diet because it is warming and grounding. The ancient holistic healing system considers ghee a 'samskaraanuvartana', which means it retains its best health benefits when it is included in any dish. Ghee has many benefits for our memory, skin, immunity and strength. It also helps detoxify our system and improves gut health. It also treats cough and cold in winter. Our ancestors included ghee in their meals, especially in winter, as it helps keep us warm during winter. In Ayurvedic medicine, ghee is considered grounding and warming, making it a proper fit for cold weather. Here are some benefits of including ghee in your diet during winter.

    ALSO READ: Clean out your fridge! Give leftovers a makeover as super tasty dishes

    Keeps you warm: Ghee is known for its ability to keep us warm in winter. The high smoke point makes ghee an ideal ingredient for cooking in cold weather. It also has a neutral taste, allowing your food's flavours to shine. You can put a teaspoon of ghee on your rotis or use it in your sabzis.

    Improves gut health and digestion: Ghee has nutritional value and includes gastric juices that help the process of digestion. Gastric juices contain enzymes that help in breaking down food into simpler compounds. Adding a teaspoon of ghee on your roti will soften and ease your bowel movement.

    Treats colds and coughs: Ayurveda believes ghee has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, making it effective in treating colds and coughs. Putting a few warm spoons of pure cow ghee in the nostrils can give instant relief.

    Moisturises your skin from the inside: Ghee is a great natural moisturiser when applied externally and moisturises your skin membranes from the inside out. Ghee is made of essential fats that help to keep our skin supple and soft. It also moisturises dry scalp and hair.

    ALSO READ: Get rid of body odour with the help of these DIY remedies

     

     

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for November 20 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 20, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 20 2022 Aries Taurus Cancer Gemini Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 20, 2022: Superb day for Aries, Taurus; health of Gemini, Cancer may be affected

    Weekend Clean out your fridge! Give leftovers a makeover as super tasty dishes

    Clean out your fridge! Give leftovers a makeover as super tasty dishes

    International Trade Fair 2022 From ticket price to timings other details you need to know gcw

    International Trade Fair 2022: From ticket price to timings & other details you need to know

    Numerology Prediction for November 19 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 19, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    MCD Election 2022: Over 60 candidates pull out on last day of withdrawing nominations AJR

    MCD Election 2022: Over 60 candidates pull out on last day of withdrawing nominations

    MCD Elections 2022: JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, among other top BJP leaders to hold 14 rallies today - adt

    MCD Elections 2022: JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, among other top BJP leaders to hold 14 rallies today

    Ranveer Singh breaks down while receiving award; recalls how his father paid Rs 50,000 for his first portfolio RBA

    Ranveer Singh breaks down while receiving award; recalls how his father paid Rs 50,000 for his first portfolio

    Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 in Dubai: Ranveer, Shehnaaz, Tamannaah and more light up the event RBA

    Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 in Dubai: Ranveer, Shehnaaz, Tamannaah and more light up the event

    Mangaluru autorickshaw blast an 'act of terror', says Karnataka Police Chief; probe underway AJR

    Mangaluru autorickshaw blast an 'act of terror', says Karnataka Police Chief; probe underway

    Recent Videos

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon