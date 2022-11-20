Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet

Ghee helps enhance the aroma and flavour of any winter delicacy. Ayurveda medicine recommends this healthy fat as an immunity booster. Read on to find out the other health benefits of it.

Winters are incomplete without ghee. The flavour and aroma of this desi food can enhance the taste of any winter delicacy. Ayurveda recommends this healthy fat and immunity booster in your winter diet because it is warming and grounding. The ancient holistic healing system considers ghee a 'samskaraanuvartana', which means it retains its best health benefits when it is included in any dish. Ghee has many benefits for our memory, skin, immunity and strength. It also helps detoxify our system and improves gut health. It also treats cough and cold in winter. Our ancestors included ghee in their meals, especially in winter, as it helps keep us warm during winter. In Ayurvedic medicine, ghee is considered grounding and warming, making it a proper fit for cold weather. Here are some benefits of including ghee in your diet during winter.

Keeps you warm: Ghee is known for its ability to keep us warm in winter. The high smoke point makes ghee an ideal ingredient for cooking in cold weather. It also has a neutral taste, allowing your food's flavours to shine. You can put a teaspoon of ghee on your rotis or use it in your sabzis.

Improves gut health and digestion: Ghee has nutritional value and includes gastric juices that help the process of digestion. Gastric juices contain enzymes that help in breaking down food into simpler compounds. Adding a teaspoon of ghee on your roti will soften and ease your bowel movement.

Treats colds and coughs: Ayurveda believes ghee has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, making it effective in treating colds and coughs. Putting a few warm spoons of pure cow ghee in the nostrils can give instant relief.

Moisturises your skin from the inside: Ghee is a great natural moisturiser when applied externally and moisturises your skin membranes from the inside out. Ghee is made of essential fats that help to keep our skin supple and soft. It also moisturises dry scalp and hair.

