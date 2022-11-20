Relationship tips: 6 red flags you should look out for

Red flags in a relationship are warning signs that are notoriously easy to ignore or miss. Identifying these toxic traits and getting out of the partnership as soon as possible is essential. Read on to find out what they are.



Relationship red flags are warning signs that hint at harmful patterns or behaviours between you and your partner. Love and lust frequently, especially in the early stages of your relationship, can impair judgment and make it challenging to see warning indications. Aggression and abusive behaviour may be more well-recognized warning signs. Some red relationship signs, meanwhile, are simple to overlook. Here are some red flags you should look out for.

Overly Controlling Behavior: This is the most common warning sign where people attempt to influence your choices, actions or beliefs. They are mainly focused on their desires than what is best for them. A wholesome relationship involves tolerance and compromise for differences. Nobody has any right to force influence over how the other person behaves in a relationship.

Lack of Trust: Any healthy relationship is built on trust as the foundation. When partners, coworkers, friends or family members mistrust you, it indicates that your connection is fragile. While we all have reservations, they should not make us believe in the goodness of people in our life. Mutual trust is needed for a partnership to be successful.

Low Self-esteem: The closest to you should encourage rather than underestimate you. When genuinely caring about someone, you want to uplift and help them. Something needs to change if your boyfriend, friend, or family do not feel like they are supporting you.

Emotional, physical or mental abuse: Abuse of the mind, body, or emotions is a warning sign in your relationship. Physical, emotional and mental abuse can result in post-traumatic stress disorder. Nobody can blame you for their issues at any time. Those should be handled fairly and constructively. Abuse is never a suitable solution, no matter the circumstances.

Alcohol or Substance Abuse: Abuse of drugs or alcohol is an obvious warning sign of abuse. It suggests that someone has trouble controlling their impulses and destructive behaviours. Any relationship can become toxic if there is any substance use involved. Be aware that substance abuse is challenging to overcome.

