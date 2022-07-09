Eid al-Adha 2022: Facebook and WhatsApp Status, wishes, greetings, messages and statues

Best Wishes, Facebook phrases, greetings, Whatsapp Messages, and Images for Eid al-Adha 2022 That You Can Send To Your Loved Ones

Image: Getty Images

Muslims worldwide observe Eid al-Adha, often referred to as Bakra. Eid is observed with considerable zeal and a great deal of fuss. The event, sometimes referred to as the "feast of sacrifice," happens on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, which marks the conclusion of the Hajj trip to Mecca. It will start on July 9 and finish on July 10 this year. This festival, which commemorates the sacrifice of livestock in whatsoever quantity a person may afford, is the second most significant holiday for Muslims.

Image: Getty Images

For the Muslim community, Eid al-Adha is a major holiday observed worldwide for three days. According to Islamic, Christian, and Jewish scriptures, it honours Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, when requested by God to give up something that was most precious to him.

Image: Getty Images

God substituted a ram for the kid after approving of Abraham's preparation and Ismail's bravery and faith. The ram was subsequently slain by Prophet Abraham while wearing blindfolds. The sacrifice of Abraham is commemorated during the Bakr Eid celebration. Eid al-Adha is a three-day celebration held in remembrance of the holy occurrence.

Image: Getty Images

God had sent Abraham a male goat to sacrifice in place of his son. The male goat was then divided into three spares by God's instructions. One-third of the share was offered to the underprivileged, while the remaining amount was distributed to friends and family. The Abraham family kept the remaining one-third of the sum.

Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages to share on Eid-al-Adha

May the teachings of Allah and his prophet be your companion throughout your life. May this Eid ul Adha bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your family! This is the day of sacrifices and expressing love for Allah. May Allah bless you with the best always The biggest teaching of Eid ul Adha 2022 is the eradication of selfishness from individuals. May your life be decorated with the teachings of Eid ul Adha today and always!

Image credit: Getty

"May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on Eid al-Adha and forever. Happy Eid al-Adha 2022!" "May the sacrifice of Eid-al-Adha strengthen your faith in Allah and light up your world with countless blessings. Happy Eid!!" "Life is short and so is Eid! Celebrate both with full pomp and enjoy every moment. Thinking of you on this Bakrid." "And He has made me blessed wherever I am" -The Holy Quran . Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!

Image credit: Getty

"He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise." (Koran 59:24) "This Eid-al-Adha, I wish Allah's blessings to light up your life and hope that it is filled with happiness, peace, joy and success. Bakrid Mubarak!" "May you be surrounded by family and friends this Bakrid. Allah is there for everyone!"

Image credit: Getty

Happy Eid-ul-Adha. Hope you have a great day with your loved ones beside you and a smile on your face. No shadows to depress you, Only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you, Today, tomorrow, and every day. Eid al-Adha Mubarak Allah will guide you to achieve the dreams that you have always aspired to. Have faith in him. Happy Eid-ul-Adha.

Image credit: Getty