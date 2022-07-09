Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eid al-Adha 2022: Facebook and WhatsApp Status, wishes, greetings, messages and statues

    First Published Jul 9, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Best Wishes, Facebook phrases, greetings, Whatsapp Messages, and Images for Eid al-Adha 2022 That You Can Send To Your Loved Ones

    Image: Getty Images

    Muslims worldwide observe Eid al-Adha, often referred to as Bakra. Eid is observed with considerable zeal and a great deal of fuss. The event, sometimes referred to as the "feast of sacrifice," happens on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, which marks the conclusion of the Hajj trip to Mecca. It will start on July 9 and finish on July 10 this year. This festival, which commemorates the sacrifice of livestock in whatsoever quantity a person may afford, is the second most significant holiday for Muslims.

    Image: Getty Images

    For the Muslim community, Eid al-Adha is a major holiday observed worldwide for three days. According to Islamic, Christian, and Jewish scriptures, it honours Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, when requested by God to give up something that was most precious to him. 

    Image: Getty Images

    God substituted a ram for the kid after approving of Abraham's preparation and Ismail's bravery and faith. The ram was subsequently slain by Prophet Abraham while wearing blindfolds. The sacrifice of Abraham is commemorated during the Bakr Eid celebration. Eid al-Adha is a three-day celebration held in remembrance of the holy occurrence.

    Image: Getty Images

    God had sent Abraham a male goat to sacrifice in place of his son. The male goat was then divided into three spares by God's instructions. One-third of the share was offered to the underprivileged, while the remaining amount was distributed to friends and family. The Abraham family kept the remaining one-third of the sum.

    Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages to share on Eid-al-Adha

    May the teachings of Allah and his prophet be your companion throughout your life. May this Eid ul Adha bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your family!

    This is the day of sacrifices and expressing love for Allah. May Allah bless you with the best always

    The biggest teaching of Eid ul Adha 2022 is the eradication of selfishness from individuals. May your life be decorated with the teachings of Eid ul Adha today and always!

    Image credit: Getty

    "May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on Eid al-Adha and forever. Happy Eid al-Adha 2022!"

    "May the sacrifice of Eid-al-Adha strengthen your faith in Allah and light up your world with countless blessings. Happy Eid!!"

    "Life is short and so is Eid! Celebrate both with full pomp and enjoy every moment. Thinking of you on this Bakrid."

    "And He has made me blessed wherever I am” -The Holy Quran . Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!

    Also Read: Eid Al-Adha 2022: Moon sighting update in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh

    Image credit: Getty

    "He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise." (Koran 59:24)

    "This Eid-al-Adha, I wish Allah’s blessings to light up your life and hope that it is filled with happiness, peace, joy and success. Bakrid Mubarak!"

    "May you be surrounded by family and friends this Bakrid. Allah is there for everyone!"

    Also Read: Everything you need to know about the Day of Arafah

    Image credit: Getty

    Happy Eid-ul-Adha. Hope you have a great day with your loved ones beside you and a smile on your face.

    No shadows to depress you, Only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you, Today, tomorrow, and every day. Eid al-Adha Mubarak

    Allah will guide you to achieve the dreams that you have always aspired to. Have faith in him. Happy Eid-ul-Adha.

    Also Read: Eid-al-Adha 2022: Trendy Mehendi designs for all you ladies on Bakrid

    Image credit: Getty

    Know that Allah is always with you to help you at every step. May Allah fulfil all your prayers and bless you with his kindness. Eid Mubarak!

    On this holy festival, wishing you a day filled with lots of laughter and happy moments. Wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! Eid Mubarak!

    Sending you and your family my best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, praying for everyone's good health and well-being. Eid Mubarak!

    Wishing our readers, Eid Mubarak! 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 9 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 9, 2022

    Eid-al-Adha 2022: Trendy mehndi designs for all your ladies on Bakrid RBA

    Eid-al-Adha 2022: Trendy Mehendi designs for all you ladies on Bakrid

    What is face blindness prosopagnosia that Brad Pitt claims to be suffering from drb

    What is 'face blindness' prosopagnosia that Brad Pitt claims to be suffering from?

    5 interesting facts about historical Rajeshwar Temple venue of Payal Rohatgi Sangram Singh wedding drb

    5 interesting facts about historical Rajeshwar Temple, venue of Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh’s wedding

    Khuda Hafiz 2 actor Vidyut Jammwal debunks myths around no carb diets drb

    Exclusive: Khuda Haafiz 2 actor Vidyut Jammwal debunks myths around no-carb diets

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 9 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 9, 2022

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Kyrie Irving absolutely wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Kyrie Irving absolutely wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers

    NBA Summer League 2022, national basketball association: Number 1 pick Paolo Banchero outduels Jabari Smith Jr-krn

    NBA Summer League 2022: Number 1 pick Paolo Banchero outduels Jabari Smith Jr

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Its Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios in the final; fans await epic encounter snt

    Wimbledon 2022: It's Djokovic vs Kyrgios in the final; fans await epic encounter

    Luis Suarez forced to reject River Plate move following Copa Libertadores exit-krn

    Luis Suarez forced to reject River Plate move following Copa Libertadores exit

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon