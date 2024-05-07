Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan jersey war ignites anticipation, sparks meme fest after unveiling

    Prior to the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2024, fans have been embroiled in a jersey battle as both teams revealed their kits for the tournament on Monday.

    cricket Pakistan unveils T20 World Cup Jersey: Babar Azam's confident of team doing well in mega event osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 7, 2024, 9:12 PM IST

    As anticipation builds for the thrilling India vs Pakistan encounter in the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 9, fans are already immersed in a fervent jersey rivalry following the unveiling of both teams' kits for the tournament on Monday. The clash between these cricketing giants has always been a spectacle, and with the unveiling of their respective jerseys, the excitement among supporters has reached a fever pitch.

    Adidas, Team India's official kit partner, revealed India's T20 jersey in a rather interesting way. In the video released on Monday, captain Rohit Sharma, spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are showcased at the scenic Dharamsala stadium. A helicopter transports the striking blue-orange jersey to the venue.

    The newly unveiled attire boasts tri-color stripes enhancing a v-shaped neckline, with a fusion of blue covering the front and back, complemented by saffron accents on the sleeves. Notably, the jersey proudly features the iconic three stripes emblematic of sports apparel titan Adidas, alongside the revered BCCI logo.

    An hour later, India's arch-rivals Pakistan too unveiled their official jersey for the upcoming mega event. Dubbed the 'Matrix Jersey,' the newly unveiled attire for Pakistan's cricket team showcases a modern design incorporating a range of shades of the nation's iconic green, representing its distinctive identity.

    The jersey is characterized by striking patterns and incorporates the T20 World Cup 2024 logo on the right side of the chest, accompanied by the team crest on the left. Under the leadership of Captain Babar Azam, the team proudly presented the new kit, sparking excitement among cricket enthusiasts across the neighbouring country.

    Following the unveiling of the T20 World Cup jerseys for India and Pakistan, fans from both nations took to social media platforms, particularly X, to engage in spirited debates over which team's attire reigns supreme.

    "Saffron+Blue=Love," said one Indian fan in response to Adidas' unveiling on X, while another added, "That is fire in all sense that Orange is cherry on top."

    Pakistan fans too lauded their country's jersey for the T20 World Cup 2024, with one fan stating, "Looking classy and amazing." Another Pakistani fan added, "Presenting you the Matrix Jersey, a symbol of unity."

    Nevertheless, fans from both nations seized the chance to playfully mock each other's jerseys, as numerous memes flooded platforms like X. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 10:07 PM IST
