Eid Al-Adha 2022: Moon sighting update in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh; read details

Based on the sighting of the crescent moon, Eid ul-Adha occurs on the tenth day of Dhul-Hijjah. Dhul Hijjah begins from July 1, Bakrid on July 10



Eid al-Adha is observed on the tenth day of the previous month according to the Hijr calendar, which uses the lunar calendar. The Gregorian calendar's date, however, varies annually. Crescent Moon Sighted in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh for Eid Al-Adha 2022; Dhul Hijjah to Start on July 1; Bakrid on July 10.

The first day of Eid al Adha will fall on Sunday, July 10, 2022, according to declarations made by India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, and the Sultanate of Brunei.

The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, one of Islam's five pillars, begins with the sighting of the crescent moon in the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah, which Eid Al Adha follows on the tenth day. Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, and India The moon sightings serve as the basis for the observation of all Muslim holidays. A similar manner is used to commemorate Eid-al-Adha.



One of the most significant celebrations for Muslims worldwide is Bakrid, also known as Eid-al Adha, Eid-ul-Adha, Greater Eid, Id-al-Adha, Id-ul-Adha, Hari Raya Haji, Eid Al Kabeer, Bakra Eid, and Aidiladha. Every year, in the month of Zul Hijjah (a significant month in the Islamic calendar), especially on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, Eid-al-Adha is observed. The celebration of sacrifice known as Eid-al-Adha is well-known.

Unlike Eid-al-Fitr, which is only observed for one day, Eid-al-Adha is observed for approximately four days. The holiday, which honours Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as a sign of devotion to God, is marked by enormous joy and enthusiasm.