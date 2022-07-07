Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Everything you need to know about the Day of Arafah

    Arafah Day is observed on the ninth of Dhu al-Hijjah and commemorates the finality of Islam's religion and Divine revelation.
     

    Everything you need to know about the Day of Arafah - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    The Day of Arafah falls on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah, and it is the most significant day because it's a day of repentance. The Day of Arafah is the holiest in the Islamic calendar, falling on the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage.

    While Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries observe Arafah Day on July 8, Muslims in India will observe it on July 9. Arafah Day is observed on the ninth of Dhu al-Hijjah and commemorates the finality of Islam's religion and Divine revelation.

    Hajj is completed when Muslim pilgrims assemble at Mount Arafat and give a daylong prayer with Quranic recitations. The Muslim pilgrims spend a day at Mount Arafat, about 15 kilometres from Mecca, doing the rites and staying in tents from sunrise till sunset.

    Because it was on Mount Arafat that Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) delivered Islam's final sermon, pilgrims gather here in a dignified ritual to seek forgiveness through reflection and prayer. This moment can be described as "standing before God." While fasting on the Day of Arafah is forbidden for pilgrims, it is a highly recommended Sunnah for non-pilgrims due to the belief that Allah forgives two years of sins.

    While Muslims celebrate Arafah Day as a day of thanksgiving, Eid-ul-Adha the following day commemorates another sacrifice by Prophet Ibrahim. In normal times, approximately 2.5 million Muslim pilgrims would congregate on Mount Arafat. Still, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, preventive and precautionary measures have been implemented to ensure the health and safety of the pilgrims. Thus only 1 million worshippers have been permitted to visit the holy site this year by the Saudi Arabian government.

    As per Saudi authorities, eligible pilgrims this year must be under age 65, fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and have a negative PCR test result. The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites has established several special exhibitions and enrichment activities that will take place at the holy sites during Hajj 2022 to give Muslim pilgrims better spiritual and cultural experiences as part of an unforgettable Hajj journey.

    Also Read: Hajj 2022: Know date, significance, Covid-19 rules before visiting this Muslim pilgrimage

    Also Read: Eid Al-Adha 2022: Moon sighting update in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh; read details

    Also Read: https://newsable.asianetnews.com/gallery/lifestyle/eid-al-adha-2022-moon-sighting-update-in-india-pakistan-and-bangladesh-read-details-rba-remzam

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2022, 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hajj 2022: Know date, significance, Covid-19 rules before visiting this Muslim pilgrimage - adt

    Hajj 2022: Know date, significance, Covid-19 rules before visiting this Muslim pilgrimage

    Fashion influencer Deepa Sree's intuitive capabilities will leave you stunned!-snt

    Fashion influencer Deepa Sree's intuitive capabilities will leave you stunned!

    Numerology Predictions for July 7 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 7: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 7 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 7, 2022

    World Chocolate Day 2022: Know history, significance, and some amazing facts about chocolate - adt

    World Chocolate Day 2022: Know history, significance, and some amazing facts about chocolate

    Recent Stories

    Rishi Sunak to Jeremy Hunt 5 people who could replace Boris Johnson as UK PM gcw

    Rishi Sunak to Jeremy Hunt: 5 people who could replace Boris Johnson as UK PM

    football Cristiano Ronaldo for sale Chelsea '14 million pound' bid for Manchester United icon leaves fans furious snt

    Ronaldo for SALE! Chelsea's '14 million pound' bid for Man United icon leaves fans furious

    UK PM Boris Johnson agrees to step down Reports gcw

    UK PM Boris Johnson agrees to step down: Reports

    Bikini to Saree: Disha Patani flaunts her SEXY-svelte body in her latest pictures; don't miss it RBA

    Bikini to Saree: Disha Patani flaunts her SEXY-svelte body in her latest pictures; don't miss it

    Hajj 2022: Know date, significance, Covid-19 rules before visiting this Muslim pilgrimage - adt

    Hajj 2022: Know date, significance, Covid-19 rules before visiting this Muslim pilgrimage

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon