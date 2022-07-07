Everything you need to know about the Day of Arafah

Arafah Day is observed on the ninth of Dhu al-Hijjah and commemorates the finality of Islam's religion and Divine revelation.

The Day of Arafah falls on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah, and it is the most significant day because it's a day of repentance. The Day of Arafah is the holiest in the Islamic calendar, falling on the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage.

While Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries observe Arafah Day on July 8, Muslims in India will observe it on July 9. Arafah Day is observed on the ninth of Dhu al-Hijjah and commemorates the finality of Islam's religion and Divine revelation.

Hajj is completed when Muslim pilgrims assemble at Mount Arafat and give a daylong prayer with Quranic recitations. The Muslim pilgrims spend a day at Mount Arafat, about 15 kilometres from Mecca, doing the rites and staying in tents from sunrise till sunset.

Because it was on Mount Arafat that Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) delivered Islam's final sermon, pilgrims gather here in a dignified ritual to seek forgiveness through reflection and prayer. This moment can be described as "standing before God." While fasting on the Day of Arafah is forbidden for pilgrims, it is a highly recommended Sunnah for non-pilgrims due to the belief that Allah forgives two years of sins.

While Muslims celebrate Arafah Day as a day of thanksgiving, Eid-ul-Adha the following day commemorates another sacrifice by Prophet Ibrahim. In normal times, approximately 2.5 million Muslim pilgrims would congregate on Mount Arafat. Still, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, preventive and precautionary measures have been implemented to ensure the health and safety of the pilgrims. Thus only 1 million worshippers have been permitted to visit the holy site this year by the Saudi Arabian government.

As per Saudi authorities, eligible pilgrims this year must be under age 65, fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and have a negative PCR test result. The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites has established several special exhibitions and enrichment activities that will take place at the holy sites during Hajj 2022 to give Muslim pilgrims better spiritual and cultural experiences as part of an unforgettable Hajj journey.

Also Read: Hajj 2022: Know date, significance, Covid-19 rules before visiting this Muslim pilgrimage

Also Read: Eid Al-Adha 2022: Moon sighting update in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh; read details

Also Read: https://newsable.asianetnews.com/gallery/lifestyle/eid-al-adha-2022-moon-sighting-update-in-india-pakistan-and-bangladesh-read-details-rba-remzam