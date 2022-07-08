Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eid-al-Adha 2022: Trendy Mehendi designs for all you ladies on Bakrid

    In preparation for Eid-ul-Adha, check out these bracelet henna art ideas, 5-minute Arabic patterns, flowery diagonal designs, and simple yet magnificent DIY styles

    Eid-al-Adha 2022: Trendy mehndi designs for all your ladies on Bakrid RBA
    First Published Jul 8, 2022, 7:50 PM IST

    It is the season of forgiveness and atonement as the ten blessed days of Dhul Hijjah unfold in full bloom. The Day of Arafah, the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, which is regarded as the most significant day because it is the day of repentance, is quickly approaching, and it will be followed by Eid ul-Adha, which Muslims around the world celebrate with great fervour.

    Eid ul-Adha, which commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering devotion to Allah, is observed in Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It is the second major Islamic holiday observed by Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the conclusion of the month of Ramadan's 30 days of fasting. Mehndi, which comes in a variety of styles, is considered to have been a part of our culture and traditional rituals for generations and adds beauty to the whole celebration of Eid.

    Henna helps the body unwind and keeps the nerve endings cool, reducing tension. Mehndi leaves are antibacterial by nature and are thus very useful in treating bacterial and fungal skin problems. Instagram is a hotspot for stunning creations created by mehndi artists who share their methods, patterns, and other information.

    Before Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid in 2022, have a look at the most recent, gorgeous, and fashionable mehndi patterns below:

     

    The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, one of Islam's five pillars, begins with the sighting of the crescent moon in the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah, which Eid Al Adha follows on the tenth day. Muslims worldwide offer the Eid al-Adha namaz in a mosque on the tenth day of this month, after the sun has fully risen and immediately before it enters the Zuhr hour (midday prayer time). The Imam delivers a sermon, known as a khutbah, after the prayer.

     
