Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Durga Puja 2022: Nabadwip's Chandra Bari Pujo turns 140 years; check out their unique tradition

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

    As Lord Vishnu is the family deity of the Chandras, all rituals are performed per Vaishnav customs, as mentioned by the family priest Mr Sujit Bhattacharya. The Durga Maa idol is made by the same family who has been there for five generations.  

    Photo Courtesy: Nabadwip's Chandra Bari Pujo

    When Babu Nilmoni Chandra, a reputed Jeweller from Nabadwip, started his family Durga Puja in the year 1883, he made sure that every major item of worship should be 24 in number. Little did he know almost 140 years later, this unique tradition would continue and perplex worshippers to date, as no family member knows why the number 24 was chosen. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Nabadwip's Chandra Bari Pujo

    Some say it has a clue to some hidden family treasure, while to others, it traces its origin to the time of the start of the Family Puja. The Chandras of Ramsitapara, the Nabadwip merchant family, have kept all the traditions of their family puja at their ancestral palatial home to date. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Nabadwip's Chandra Bari Pujo

    There is no Rice Bhog in the Chandra Bari Puja; instead, every day of the Puja Maa Durga is offered 24 Luchis, 24 Alubhaja and 24 Rossogollas. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Nabadwip's Chandra Bari Pujo

    Even Maa Durga proceeds for her Visarjan  (Immersion) ceremony on the shoulders of 24 pallbearers, even today. Babu Nilmoni Chandra’s 6th Generation descendant Mr Sushobhan Chandra and his wife Mrs Parul Chandra, told us that traditions are essential to their Puja. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Nabadwip's Chandra Bari Pujo

    The Goddess Durga Maa idol was sculpted by the same family who has been there for 5 generations. Artist Debashish Pal who is the 5th generational idol maker said in line with the customs, the Paat Pujo (Worship ceremony of the jute and bamboo used in the making of the basic structure for the idols) is performed on Jagannath Rathayatra.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Nabadwip's Chandra Bari Pujo

    On Mahalaya, which was on September 25 this year, Maa Durga ascends on her throne. Also, it is seen that today the Goddess This art has been handed over from generation to generation the fine and exquisite art of sculpting all her ornaments from clay rather than artificial items. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Nabadwip's Chandra Bari Pujo

    As Lord Vishnu is the family deity of the Chandras, all rituals are performed per Vaishnav customs mentioned by the family priest Mr Sujit Bhattacharya. Also Read: World tourism day + Durga Puja: 8 things to do when you visit Kolkata during PUJO

    Photo Courtesy: Nabadwip's Chandra Bari Pujo

    The erstwhile custom started by Babu Nilmoni Chandra of feeding the hungry continues even today with the rising costs as the family members and the current generation led by Subhayan Chandra have set up a corpus fund for the Puja to which family members across the globe contribute. Live performances by popular musicians, Sushobhan Chandra's students and enthusiasts can be experienced on all four days of Durga Puja.  Also Read: Durga Puja Special: Where and when you can enjoy 'Sharodiya Utsav'; know its special menu

    Photo Courtesy: Nabadwip's Chandra Bari Pujo

    Today, in Nabadwip's Chandra Bari Pujo, you will find traditional and classical music, which has become an essential part of the ritual as Sushobhan Chandra is seen performing at the mandap adjoining courtyard. Also Read: Durga Puja 2022: Here's list of dos and don'ts to remember on this day

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Model found dead in Mumbai hotel, alleged suicide note says 'just need peace' RBA

    Model found dead in Mumbai hotel, alleged suicide note says 'just need peace'

    Durga Puja 2022: Here's list of dos and don'ts to remember on this day - adt

    Durga Puja 2022: Here's list of dos and don'ts to remember on this day

    Navaratri 2022 Day 5 Maa Skandamatha Puja Vidhi Muhurat, Colour and Bhog SUR

    Navaratri 2022 Day 5: Maa Skandamatha, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 30 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 30, 2022: Aquarius to have a great day; Sagittarius, Aries be cautious

    Numerology Prediction for September 30 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 30, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    CEED UCEED 2023: Registration process starts today; know fees, process, other details here - adt

    CEED, UCEED 2023: Registration process starts today; know fees, process, other details here

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022: Jasprit Bumrah replaced by Mohammed Siraj for T20I remainder-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Jasprit Bumrah replaced by Mohammed Siraj for T20I remainder

    football FIFA-AFC delegation meets ISL Indian Super League promoters and Indian head coach Igor Stimac-ayh

    FIFA-AFC delegation meets ISL promoters and Indian head coach Igor Stimac

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun and his family visit Wagah Border, Golden Temple-see pictures RBA

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun and his family visit Wagah Border, Golden Temple-see pictures

    Ahead of Diwali, Maha CM Eknath Shinde announces bonus for BMC, BEST employees, teachers, health workers - adt

    Ahead of Diwali, Maha CM Eknath Shinde announces bonus for BEST employees, teachers, health workers

    Recent Videos

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon