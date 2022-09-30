Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Durga Puja 2022: Here's list of dos and don'ts to remember on this day

    Durga Puja is essential in West Bengal, but it is also widely observed in Odisha, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. As it honours Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura, the Buffalo demon, it is another celebration that exemplifies the triumph of good over evil.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Durga Puja, one of India's most important festivals, is celebrated with grandeur and zeal. Durga Puja is a major festival in West Bengal, but it is also celebrated in Odisha, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. As it honours Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura, the Buffalo demon, it is another celebration that exemplifies the triumph of good over evil. Goddess Durga is worshipped on the final day of Navratri.

    The Durga Puja rituals are a collection of traditions that originated in religious writings hundreds of years ago and are expected to be observed for the entire nine days, from Mahalaya to Dashmi, each day having a different significance. 

    Everything you need to know about Durga Puja rituals: 
    1) On the first day, a sizeable, exquisitely crafted idol of Maa Durga is installed on decorated Podiums. The worship space is cleansed, and a Kalash is placed as a sign of the Goddess. After the idol is set up, Saptami is honoured with a ceremony. This is referred to as Pran Pratishthan.

    2) A small banana plant known as Kola Bou (banana bride) is bathed in the surrounding river, dressed in a sari, and said to be capable of absorbing the goddess' spirit and divinity. Prayers are offered to the Goddess with a pure heart in various forms daily.

    3) On Ashtami, the Goddess is worshipped as a virgin girl in a ceremony known as Kumari Puja, which is held to maintain the holiness of the female energy and its spread in society. Goddess Durga is said to transform into a Kumari after the Puja (a girl).

    4) On Navami, prayers are offered to the Goddess through the Maha Arti, the fire ceremony.

    5) On the final day of Puja, the Goddess returns to her husband's home, bringing the idol outside for immersion. Every married woman offers red colour powder (Sindoor) to Maa Durga and daubs herself with marriage, fertility, and childbearing.

    6) At the end of the celebration, a massive rally is paraded through the city to allow devotees to see the deity for the first time. Disciples dance, enjoy, and appease the divinity before immersing the idol in water.

    Everything you need to know about Durga Puja's dos and don'ts:
    1) Early morning bathing, followed by puja rites, is thought to bring good luck.

    2)  When lighting an 'Akhand Jyoti' for the Goddess, point it to the southwest. If you observe an 'Akhand Jyoti' for nine days, ensure you don't disobey any Puja rules or rituals.

    3) Remember that a peaceful home promotes happiness and prosperity all year. During the nine days of Navratri, try to avoid strife, argument, or fighting in your home.

    4) During Navratri, it is advised to abstain from having non-vegetarian food, alcohol, and smoking.

    5) Make certain that your offerings to Maa Durga do not contain any garlic or onions. Use rock salt instead of conventional refined salt.

    6) Never disrespect a woman. During the Navratri festival, Goddess Durga is worshipped in her nine different forms. Thus, this event should emphasise respect for the women in your immediate vicinity. To gain Maa Durga's heavenly blessings, remember to respect women not just during these nine days but always.

    Also Read: Durga Puja Special: Learn how to cook Kolkata-style Chilli Chicken and Chilli Shrimps (Recipes Alert)

    Also Read: Durga Puja Special: Where and when you can enjoy 'Sharodiya Utsav'; know its special menu

    Also Read: World tourism day + Durga Puja: 8 things to do when you visit Kolkata during PUJO

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
