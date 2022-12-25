Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Christmas 2022: 2 Low-Calorie desserts to make your Xmas eve a sweet affair

    Christmas is always about enjoying sweet treats during the holiday season. But, our diet goes for a toss because of over-indulgence in cakes, pastries, donuts, candies, pancakes, and so on. Nowadays, people have become really health conscious. For these people, here is a list of two low-calorie desserts that will make your Xmas eve a delectable affair.

    Eating your favorite desserts without compromising on your fitness sounds surreal. While Christmas is just around the corner,  It is the time to plan a feast and dinner with family and friends to enjoy the season of Santa Claus, rein-deers, pine trees, mistletoe, candies, feasts, carousels, carnivals, midnight mass, and the overall Xmassy vibes. But if you plan to enjoy your day more healthily, here are the two low-calorie deserts to make your Christmas Holidays a sweet affair.

    Christmas has always been about getting captivated and engrossed. The people globally enjoy this magical month and the world of the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, the carnivals, carousels, Christmas fairs, pine trees, competitions, visiting churches, midnight mass, mistletoe, Santa socks, hot cocoa, playing in the snow, lavish Christmas feast, visiting family, friends and so on.

    Indulging in pastries, donuts, candies, and other sweet food items is inevitable during the festive seasons. As much as we love sating our cravings for something sweet, we are often concerned about how unhealthy it is. What if we tell you otherwise? Eating your favorite desserts without compromising on your fitness sounds surreal. 

    We might have found a way to make your wishes come true. We have curated two healthy and mouth-watering desserts for you, to enjoy this Christmas.

    1. Fruit Custard:

    Fresh fruit and a creamy vanilla custard sauce collaborate in this simple Fruit Custard recipe. If you are looking for a healthy, easy dessert that, does not require you to turn on the oven, this is one of the must-have low-calorie desserts to indulge in during Christmas.

    2. Fruit Yogurt:

    Fruit yogurt is one of the best probiotic foods. Fruit yogurt will make people enjoy yogurt even more. Fruit yogurt is incomplete without milk, favorite fruits into small and big bite-sized chunks, fruit pulp, fruit bits, and chopped dried fruits. Once the froyo (fruit yogurt) is done, you can serve this low-calorie Christmas dessert by garnishing it with fruits, fruit sauce, and dry fruits.

