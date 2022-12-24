Christmas 2022: Three lip-smacking Vegan recipes to enjoy Xmas with family and friends

While the Christmas holidays are just around the corner. It is the time to plan a feast and dinner with family and friends to enjoy the season of Santa Claus, rein deers, pine trees, mistletoe, candies, feasts, carousels, carnivals, midnight mass, and the overall Xmassy vibes. But if you intend to plan a wholesome and healthy yet yummy Xmas dinner with your friends and family at home, you might try making these vegan dishes given below.

Image: Getty Images

Christmas is almost here. It is time to enjoy the festival by hosting a grand dinner party for your friends and family. When it comes to Christmas dishes, everyone wants to make mouthwatering and tasteful food recipes for their guests. The day is not just about cutting cakes or eating yummy desserts. t it also signifies happiness and joy when your family and friends enjoy cooking and serving flavorsome meals for lunch and dinner to each other. The constant chatter, good times along with the laughs that flows in with the deliciously cooked food is just an example that food really brings and connects all people together, especially on a festival like Christmas is all about spending quality time with family and closest friends over food where conversations are never-ending since they constantly keep on flowing throughout the day. Christmas has always been about getting captivated and engrossed. The people globally enjoy this magical month and the world of the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, the carnivals, carousels, Christmas fairs, pine trees, competitions, visiting churches, midnight mass, mistletoe, Santa socks, hot cocoa, playing in the snow, lavish Christmas feast, visiting family, friends and so on. ALSO READ: Christmas 2022: 3 beautiful churches that you must visit this Xmas eve in India Below are the three all-time iconic Vegan recipes you can make to enjoy Xmas with family and friends this time.

Image: Getty Images

1. Coconut Chickpea Curry: You can cook this one in just 20 mins. The flavorful meal is made by adding, chopped veggies, coconut milk, boiled chickpeas, and curry powder. To make it a full dinner, serve it with over-cooked brown rice. Taste the curry and season with salt and pepper if you desire. Remove the curry from the heat and squeeze a lime lightly over the top of the curry, stirring to combine. Don’t skip this step!! Allow to cool slightly and then serve. Enjoy this yummy vegan dinner.

Image: Getty Images

2. Tomato Basil Pasta: This is a one-pot pasta recipe. It is a tasteful vegan dinner recipe for Xmas, which is great for celebrating with family and friends. Made with tomato and basil sauce, Tomato Basil Pasta takes twenty-five mins to cook the dish. Your kids, friends, and even family would love this vegan pasta dish. Tomato Basil Pasta is the perfect quick and easy dinner, especially on Christmas days when you don’t feel like cooking a huge feast but are craving something super flavorful and satisfying. This recipe is a delicious reminder that when it comes to food, simple doesn’t have to mean boring.

Image: Getty Images