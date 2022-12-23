Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Christmas 2022: 3 beautiful churches that you must visit this Xmas eve in India

    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    The colonial culture was evident and prevalently seen within several parts of India during British rule. Because of this, churches got made in various parts of our country. To enable the people and community to pray.

    Image: Getty Images

    In the pre-independence era, India, got ruled over by several communities over the years. These communities were the Dutch, the Portuguese, the French, and the British. Over the passage of years before India's independence, several communities called India their home and apparently made a living here. 

    Due to the colonial culture, many beautiful churches were created and constructed within various parts of the country. These churches were for the people of the community to pray. Later, the government of India took over the decision to maintain these churches so they don’t lose their ethnicity. Here are the three churches in India that you must visit.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. All Saints Church, Coonoor:

    This church was built, in the year 1854. All Saints Church in Coonoor is known for its beautiful wooden interiors. The stained glass windows will take you back to the British colonial area. The building also had a dome-like structure surrounded by Pine trees. The church does not attract many tourists, but it is one of the most peaceful places to visit if you happen to be anywhere near Coonoor.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Basilica of Bom Jesus, Goa:

    The construction of the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Goa started in 1594 and took several decades to complete. Situated in Goa, the church has baroque architecture and is around 400 years old. Basilica of Bom Jesus church in Goa is a World Heritage Site as declared by UNESCO.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Pondicherry:

    Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Pondicherry is the most famous tourist attraction, established in 1686. It is dedicated to St. Peters and initially served as a chapel. During the British invasion, this Cathedral was the only structure that survived.

    This church is one of the most popular Pondicherry tourist places that is 300 years old. The church is the oldest one in Pondicherry. Also known as Samba Kovil, Here Kovil means church, and Samba stands for saint paul. This cathedral mother church, was a praying place for Roman Catholics. In the front of this church, we see a statue of a lady who holds an infant Jesus in her arms. This place has its own religious importance. It is a big tourist attraction in Pondicherry.

