Be like Virat Kohli: The ultimate diet plan no sportsperson can refuse

Virat Kohli is one of the fittest Indian cricketers and athletes in the country, and much of the credit goes to his strict and healthy dietary regime. Here's how a diet like his can keep you fit like him.

By Mahasweta Sarkar Diet is crucial to the physical and mental fitness of a sportsperson. A quasi-vegetarian diet like Virat Kohli's can help you achieve your desired performance on the field. Here is the plan for a nutrient-dense, energy-fueling diet. Breakfast

Muesli with milk is an excellent way to start your day. To add some taste, add a few drops of honey and top them with fresh fruits. It will give a sportsperson the carbohydrate and protein they need. ALSO READ: Here's how these 3 incredible superfoods can reduce your daily anxiety Lunch

Quinoa or brown rice cooked with various vegetables like spinach, beans, carrot and broccoli as the base food. Side it with grilled chicken or fish. This meal will give a sportsperson the protein they need to repair and build muscle.

Evening Snacks

Apples, oranges, celery; roasted seeds and nuts; and whole grain crackers are preferred as evening snacks. In the evening, fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains will energize a sportsperson and provide them with the required vitamins and minerals.

Dinner

Dinner should be light. Steamed vegetables paired with lean proteins, like grilled fish or chicken, must be there. One can also have brown rice or quinoa for some added carbohydrates. Hydrating yourself is the key. Drinking water throughout the day and keeping oneself cool and hydrated is necessary for a sportsperson. Without proper water levels in the body, exhaustion and fatigue will set in faster, especially for a sportsperson. Avoiding caffeine and alcohol is essential for a sportsperson, as they only dehydrate the body. ALSO READ: 7 benefits of Ajwain-from curing high cholesterol to reducing blood pressure

