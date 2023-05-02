Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how these 3 incredible superfoods can reduce your daily anxiety

    First Published May 2, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Consuming and including foods with anxiety-reduction properties is a simple yet effective way to manage anxiety naturally. Here are the three incredible superfoods which can reduce your anxiety daily.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    Anxiety has a huge and significant impact on one’s quality of life, affecting relationships, work, and daily activities. While it is a common issue that affects millions of people worldwide, it is necessary to seek professional help if anxiety is causing significant distress or interfering with daily life.

    Treatments such as therapy and medication can effectively manage symptoms, and incorporating lifestyle changes like regular exercise, stress reduction techniques, and a healthy diet can also be helpful in improving overall mental health. By implementing these steps for managing their anxiety, people can regain control of their lives and improve their well-being. Here are the three incredible superfoods that can aid you in reducing anxiety.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Oats:

    Oats have been found to have anxiety-reducing properties due to their nutritional content. They are a great source of complex carbohydrates, which can help regulate blood sugar levels and provide a steady energy supply throughout the day. The fibre in oats can help improve gut health. Oats get inevitably linked to mental health and anxiety. Additionally, oats are versatile and get used in various dishes such as oatmeal, granola bars, and smoothies in daily diet, which is beneficial.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Oranges:

    Oranges have been found to have anxiety-reducing properties due to their high vitamin C content. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that can help reduce stress and anxiety by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. Incorporating oranges into your diet can be as simple as having a whole orange as a snack or adding orange slices to a salad or smoothie.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Sweet potatoes:

    Sweet potatoes are high in vitamin B6 content. This nutrient is involved in the production of serotonin and dopamine, which play a crucial role in regulating mood and reducing anxiety. Eating sweet potatoes can boost your vitamin B6 intake and support your mental health. Sweet potatoes get prepared in many ways. These include baking, roasting, or mashing. Sweet potatoes are an integral part of soups, stews, and casseroles. Sweet potato fries also make a tasty and healthy snack option. By incorporating sweet potatoes into your diet, you can enjoy a nutritious and delicious way to support your mental well-being.

