    7 benefits of Ajwain-from curing high cholesterol to reducing blood pressure

    High cholesterol levels in the blood can lead to various chronic health problems, including heart diseases such as stroke and heart attack. Here are some of the health benefits of Ajwain seeds for high cholesterol.

    7 benefits of Ajwain-from curing high cholesterol to reducing blood pressure
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Ajwain has a lot of vitamins and minerals, including niacin, thiamine, salt, phosphorus, potassium, and calcium. Carbohydrates, fatty acids, fibres, proteins, and antioxidants are also included. Thymol, an essential oil found in ajwain seeds, lends a fragrant smell to the seeds.

    High cholesterol levels in the blood can lead to various chronic health problems, including heart diseases such as stroke and heart attack. Cholesterol is a waxy molecule found in both the blood and the cells. The liver produces most cholesterol in the body, with the remainder coming from our food. 

    Ajwain Seeds' Health Benefits 

    Increase healthy cholesterol levels
    Ajwain seeds aid in the reduction of bad cholesterol and the regulation of good cholesterol levels. These seeds are abundant in dietary fibre and fatty acids, which help maintain healthy cholesterol levels.  

    Also Read: Anushka Sharma fitness secret out: 5 goals that you can imbibe from the star

    Treat common cold and cough
    When taken for cough and cold, ajwain acts as a decongestant. Ajwain helps a clogged nose by simply expelling mucus. It has a solid ability to clear congested nasal passages. It also enhances pulmonary airflow, making it beneficial for asthma and bronchitis.  

    Lower your blood pressure 
    The thymol in the seeds aids with blood pressure control. According to animal studies, ajwain seeds have a calcium channel-blocking action. It prevents calcium from entering cardiac cells and blood vessel walls, lowering blood pressure.

    Fight with bacteria and fungus
    Carom seeds are antibacterial and antifungal. This is most likely due to two of its active components, thymol and carvacrol, which have been found to suppress bacterial and fungal growth.

    Has anti-inflammatory properties
    Inflammation can be beneficial or detrimental. Short-term inflammation is your body's normal response to disease or damage. Chronic inflammation, on the other hand, can harm your health and raise your risk of certain conditions. Carom seeds contain anti-inflammatory properties and may help to decrease inflammation in the body.

    Improve digestion and alleviate stomach issues
    Ajwain seeds are the most effective home cure for a stomach ache; they work like magic. Ajwain's active enzymes aid digestion by promoting the flow of gastric juices. It also aids in preventing and treating chronic indigestion symptoms such as gaseous distention, stomach discomfort, and bloating. According to several research, ajwain seeds benefit stomach and intestinal ulcers.  

    Also Read: Puppy-hair everywhere? Here are 5 tips for dealing with dog shedding

    Relieve pain during menstruation
    Ajwain water can help newborns with gaseous distention of the belly and ease pain. Ajwain water helps to detoxify your uterus and stomach, allowing you to have regular periods. It also aids in the treatment of dyspepsia in pregnant women.  

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
