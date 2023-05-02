7 benefits of Ajwain-from curing high cholesterol to reducing blood pressure

High cholesterol levels in the blood can lead to various chronic health problems, including heart diseases such as stroke and heart attack. Here are some of the health benefits of Ajwain seeds for high cholesterol.

Ajwain has a lot of vitamins and minerals, including niacin, thiamine, salt, phosphorus, potassium, and calcium. Carbohydrates, fatty acids, fibres, proteins, and antioxidants are also included. Thymol, an essential oil found in ajwain seeds, lends a fragrant smell to the seeds.

Ajwain Seeds' Health Benefits

Increase healthy cholesterol levels

Ajwain seeds aid in the reduction of bad cholesterol and the regulation of good cholesterol levels. These seeds are abundant in dietary fibre and fatty acids, which help maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

Treat common cold and cough

When taken for cough and cold, ajwain acts as a decongestant. Ajwain helps a clogged nose by simply expelling mucus. It has a solid ability to clear congested nasal passages. It also enhances pulmonary airflow, making it beneficial for asthma and bronchitis.

Lower your blood pressure

The thymol in the seeds aids with blood pressure control. According to animal studies, ajwain seeds have a calcium channel-blocking action. It prevents calcium from entering cardiac cells and blood vessel walls, lowering blood pressure.

Fight with bacteria and fungus

Carom seeds are antibacterial and antifungal. This is most likely due to two of its active components, thymol and carvacrol, which have been found to suppress bacterial and fungal growth.

Has anti-inflammatory properties

Inflammation can be beneficial or detrimental. Short-term inflammation is your body's normal response to disease or damage. Chronic inflammation, on the other hand, can harm your health and raise your risk of certain conditions. Carom seeds contain anti-inflammatory properties and may help to decrease inflammation in the body.

Improve digestion and alleviate stomach issues

Ajwain seeds are the most effective home cure for a stomach ache; they work like magic. Ajwain's active enzymes aid digestion by promoting the flow of gastric juices. It also aids in preventing and treating chronic indigestion symptoms such as gaseous distention, stomach discomfort, and bloating. According to several research, ajwain seeds benefit stomach and intestinal ulcers.

Relieve pain during menstruation

Ajwain water can help newborns with gaseous distention of the belly and ease pain. Ajwain water helps to detoxify your uterus and stomach, allowing you to have regular periods. It also aids in the treatment of dyspepsia in pregnant women.