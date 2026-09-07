The national food safety authority has told the Bombay High Court that Old Monk isn't real rum. They said it's just a rum-flavoured spirit, as its actual rum content is less than 5%.

Mumbai: The National Food Safety Authority has made a surprising claim in the Bombay High Court, stating that the iconic Old Monk is not technically 'rum'.

The authority explained that the popular drink is made by mixing neutral spirits with rum flavour. They pointed out that the actual rum content in Old Monk is less than 5%.

Because of this, the authority has argued that the product should be labelled as a 'Rum Flavoured Spirit'. They also instructed the makers to remove the '7 years aged' description from the bottles.

This legal battle follows a previous ban on Old Monk's sales in Maharashtra due to non-compliance with manufacturing standards.