Are cockroaches and ants creating a total nuisance in your home? Don't worry, you can easily drive them away using some simple things you'll find right in your kitchen.

The moment a few food crumbs fall on the floor, it's like an open invitation... suddenly, red ants, flies, and cockroaches start their party. It's not just irritating to look at, but it can also spread diseases.

Ways to get rid of cockroaches and ants

Are you also dealing with this same problem? Instead of using chemical sprays from the store, you can fix this issue with some simple items from our own kitchen. Just mix these things into your daily mopping water, and their smell will be enough to keep these pests from entering your house.

1. White Vinegar

Take a bucket of water and mix about half a cup of white vinegar into it thoroughly. Then, use this water to mop the entire house. Ants and other insects absolutely hate the smell of vinegar. Not only that, but it also removes sticky stains from the floor and makes your tiles shine.

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2. Lemon Juice

If you don't have vinegar at home, you can use lemon instead. Mix 2 to 3 spoons of lemon juice in a bucket of water and mop the house. The citric acid in the lemon will kill germs on the floor. Its sour smell will drive away flies and other insects, leaving your home with a fresh fragrance.

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3. Neem Water

We all know that neem is a natural disinfectant. Put a few neem leaves in water and boil it well. Once the water cools down, strain it and mix it with your regular mopping water. Mopping with this water will clean your floors without any chemicals. Pests like cockroaches and ants won't even come near.

4. Salt

This is a very old and simple home remedy. Dissolve two spoons of salt in some warm water. If you mop the house with this water, the line of ants will disappear immediately. According to Vastu Shastra, there's also a belief that mopping the house with salt water removes negative energy.

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5. Baking Soda and Liquid Soap

If your kitchen or dining hall floor feels oily and greasy, clean it with a mix of a little baking soda and a few drops of liquid soap in warm water. This will remove the bad smell caused by food particles and prevent cockroaches from showing up. If you have small children at home, it's much safer for their health to use natural methods like these instead of chemicals. Go ahead and try these tips today!