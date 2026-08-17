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Gardening Tips: Want A Colourful Balcony This Monsoon? Plant These 5 Flowering Plants In August
Gardening Tips: August is a great time to refresh your balcony garden with colourful blooms. With monsoon moisture and warm weather, the right flowering plants can brighten up your space with minimal effort and care
Gardening Tips
If you want to add colour to your balcony garden, August can be a great time to introduce flowering plants. The combination of warm temperatures, moisture and regular monsoon showers can help several flowering plants establish themselves quickly.
Marigold
Marigold is one of the easiest flowering plants to grow in containers and can be a good choice for beginners. Its bright yellow and orange flowers can instantly add colour to a balcony.
Plant marigolds in well-draining soil and keep the pots where they receive several hours of sunlight. Avoid keeping the soil constantly soggy, particularly during heavy rainfall.
Regularly removing faded flowers can also encourage the plant to produce more blooms.
Portulaca
If your balcony receives plenty of sunlight, portulaca can be an excellent option. Also known as moss rose, this low-maintenance flowering plant produces colourful blooms and can tolerate warm conditions.
Portulaca prefers well-draining soil and does not like excessive moisture around its roots. During the monsoon, make sure excess water can drain freely from the pot.
Its compact growth also makes it suitable for smaller balconies.
Zinnia
Zinnias are known for their colourful, daisy-like flowers and can bring a cheerful look to balcony gardens. They are available in several shades, including pink, red, orange, yellow and white.
Choose a pot with good drainage and place it in a spot that receives adequate sunlight. Avoid overcrowding plants, as good air circulation becomes particularly important during humid weather.
With basic care, zinnias can reward you with plenty of colourful flowers.
Periwinkle
Periwinkle, also called vinca, is another beginner-friendly flowering plant that can work well in Indian balcony gardens. It produces attractive flowers in shades such as pink, purple, red and white.
The plant is relatively easy to maintain and can handle warm weather. Use loose, well-draining soil and avoid excessive watering.
A sunny or partially sunny balcony can provide suitable growing conditions for periwinkle.
Celosia
Celosia is an eye-catching flowering plant that can make a balcony garden look more vibrant. Its unusual, brightly coloured flowers are available in shades such as red, pink, orange and yellow.
Celosia prefers sunlight and fertile, well-draining soil. During the monsoon, ensure that rainwater does not remain trapped in the pot.
It can be a particularly good choice if you want flowers that stand out rather than traditional daisy-like blooms.
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