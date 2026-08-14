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Monsoon Gardening Meets Independence Day: Marigolds to Money Plant-Create Tiranga With These Colourful Plants
Create a living Tiranga garden this monsoon with saffron marigolds, white flowers and lush green foliage. Discover simple Independence Day gardening ideas for balconies, terraces and home gardens.
Living Tiranga Garden
Celebrate this Independence Day by giving a green thumbs up to a patriotic garden without resorting to plastic decorations. You can have a Tiranga garden alive and growing saffron, white, and green through flowering plants, foliage, and pot placement.
🧡 Start with the Saffron Layer
To make the saffron layer of your Tiranga garden, there is nothing simpler than orange marigolds. Marigolds are widely cultivated in India and can thrive during the rains if planted in well-drained soil. Orange cosmos is another alternative which gives the airy feel to the garden.
Put all the flowers in rows, a raised bed, or a cluster of pots to make a bold statement of color. It doesn’t matter whether you get a botanical equivalent to the flag’s color but it should resemble saffron.
🤍 Incorporate White Flowering Plants
The second component will require flowering plants that have pure white flowers. Jasmine, white chrysanthemum and tuberose are suitable choices for a white monsoon garden design. Additionally, jasmine flowers during the monsoon period and also has fragrance.
Where there is limited space, multiple white-flowering pots may be used as an alternative to gardening in the ground.
💚 Use Green Plants to Complete the Garden
This is the easiest part because foliage automatically gives the green colour. Foliage plants will be used as the third component of the monsoon garden in addition to flowering plants.
Leafy plants can either be arranged on the bottom or at the back of the flowers depending on the available space. The aim here is to have a thick and green band of plants.
🌧️ Prevent Heavy Rain from Damaging the Garden
Waterlogging is the biggest challenge in the rainy season. It is therefore important to make provision for the drainage of containers used for the garden.
Cut back on watering if there is enough rain and also trim off any diseased or yellowing leaves. Air circulation can be an effective way of reducing the problems caused by prolonged moisture conditions.
Living Display for Independence Day
Having a large garden is not essential for setting up a living Tiranga. Your balcony, roof-top or even a small garden will do. All you need is three sets of pots filled with saffron colored flowers, white flowers and green leaves and you have an easy display that pays tribute to Independence Day while still being your garden after Independence Day.
The best thing about a living Tiranga is that it keeps growing and blooming long after Independence Day.
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