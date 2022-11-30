Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 ways to build loyalty in your relationship

    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

    In any relationship, loyalty is all about trust, commitment and honesty. But most of us don't know how to build it with our partner. Here are some ways that can help you achieve it. Read on to find out what they are.  

    Most of us have been told the importance of building loyalty in a relationship, but we must be taught how to do that. It is easy to say you will be loyal, but how can we put the practice in reality? In relationships, loyalty is all about trust, honesty and commitment. It means being with your partner through all the good and bad times, even when it gets very challenging. Of course, there are certain exceptions here; loyalty doesn't mean that you should accept abuse or mistreatment.

    Ask your partner how they feel: This shows you are curious and supportive about how they are doing. Does your partner seem tired? Irritable? or distracted? If you feel your partner is dealing with any stress or a challenging situation at work, ask how you can be supportive. Offer your advice or help if they ask for it.

    Respect each other opinions: Asking your partner for their opinion about the decisions you are trying to make or a situation you have to deal with. This will make your partner feel helpful and valued.

    Keep your partner's secrets: If they are sharing something with you confidently, you should not break their trust by sharing it with others. Do not share it with your friends or family. It's between your partner and you.

    Compromise and adjustment:  You should be willing to compromise and adjust with your partner. Sometimes, you might have to put some of your partner's needs and wishes first or be willing to accept that you will not always have things 100% your way.

    Acceptance: Accept your partner for the way they are instead of trying to change them. Mostly, you will have things in common in a healthy relationship, such as shared interests and values. However, that does not mean you will be exactly like your partner or love absolutely everything about them.

    Make commitments: Do not talk badly about your partner, even when you are frustrated or upset. If you are concerned about your partner, go to them, and try not to gossip or vent about it to others. In one way, you are disrespecting your partner.

