3 yoga asanas that can help in improving your metabolism and speed up your weight loss journey

Metabolism is the chemical process that creates energy in your body. Yoga can help improve your metabolism and make your weight loss journey. Here are some asanas you must try.

To keep your body healthy, keeping the metabolism right is essential. Metabolism is the chemical reaction that takes place in our bodies. These chemical reactions help in keeping your body functioning and healthy. The higher your metabolism, the more calories you burn, essential for weight loss. An increased metabolism gives you enough energy and can make you feel better. According to experts, not only can your metabolism is increased by including yoga in your lifestyle, but it can also be helpful for you in burning fat faster. Here are three yoga asanas you can try that can help in increasing your metabolism.

Shalabhasana- Regular practice of Shalabhasana can help burn calories faster and correct metabolism problems. This yoga is also considered helpful in digestion and other body issues. To do this yoga, lie down on your stomach, keep both legs straight, and keep your hands near your waist. Now take deep breaths, and raise your right leg upwards, slowly. Do not bend your knees while doing this. Keep the right leg down and repeat the same with your left leg.

Sarvangasana- Sarvangasana Yoga can benefit all body organs, as the name suggests. It is a yoga that helps boost your metabolism and improves your mental and physical health. To perform this asana, you should lie down on your back and slowly move the legs upwards to 90 degrees. Keep your feet in line with the head. Keep the body straight so that your chin touches your chest.

Bridge pose- By performing the Bridge pose, also known as Setubandhasana yoga, back problems can be relieved. It also promotes your metabolism. For this yoga asana, you should lie down on your back, keeping your feet shoulder-width apart, and bend your knees. Opening your palms, keep your hand on the ground. While breathing, lift your waist upwards and keep the shoulders and head on the flat ground. While exhaling, come back to the original position.

