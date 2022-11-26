Winter is here! Try these delicious, healthy desserts to make your day special

The warmth and sweetness of these dishes taste differently during the winter season and are worth your cravings because of their nutritional value. Here are some lip-smacking desserts you can try out in this chilly weather.



We all are gearing up to welcome the cold weather with room heaters and woollen clothes. While a steaming mug of coffee or tea, hot chocolate or a bowl of creamy and hot soup might be perfect, nothing compares to enjoying a warm winter dessert. The warmth and sweetness of these dishes taste differently during the winter season and can fulfil your cravings because of their nutritional value. Here are some winter desserts that you can try this winter. Panjiri: This famous Punjabi recipe will leave you wanting more of this dessert. Recipe- Add one cup of flour and roast it in a kadhai. Then add around 4-5 tablespoons of ghee and mix it well. Add cashews and roasted almonds. After the flour is cooked correctly, please remove it from the flame. Add sugar in parts, mix it until everything has been appropriately incorporated, and add some raisins. Let it cool for some time. You can serve it plain or with a cup of warm milk.

Patishapta: A popular Bengali dish that is best for winter is Patishapta. It is similar to pancakes with shredded coconut and jaggery filling. Recipe- Add shredded coconut, khoya, and sugar or jaggery in a kadhai. If you opt for khoya filling and add some milk, you can add some cardamom. Keep stirring until the mixture gets sticky. Take it off the flame and let it cool down for some time. Add milk to a large bowl and add some maida, semolina and rice flour. Mix it well by making sure they have no lumps. Keep it aside for 30 minutes. Drizzle a little oil on a non-stick pan. Take the maida mixture and pour the layer on the pan like a pancake. Then add some filling in the centre and roll. As it starts turning brown, take it off the pan. You can serve it hot or cold. ALSO READ: Homemade drinks that can help women with PCOS

Gajar Ka Halwa: An Indian household’s staple dessert during winter is the famous Gajar Ka Halwa. It is delicious and nutritious and is usually served hot with dry fruits as garnish. Recipe- The first and most crucial step is to grate the carrots. Take a kadhai, pour around 500ml milk, and combine the grated carrots. When the mixture starts boiling, reduce the flame and simmer while stirring it occasionally until the milk has thickened by 70% at least. Add elaichi powder, ghee, and sugar to the mixture. Keep cooking and stirring it on a low flame. Add your saffron, chopped nuts and raisins to the mixture when the milk has completely dried. Gajak: Here is the final dessert on our list, Gajak, a winter special again. Recipe - In a kadhai, add some ghee and sugar with some drops of water and cook until it becomes syrup. Remove the mixture from the flame and add some roasted peanuts to it. Then transfer it to a greased plate and even it out on the plan. Cut it when it’s hot. After it cools down, you can serve it or store it in an air-tight container.

