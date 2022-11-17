Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 unspoken signs that show he is really into you

    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 5:40 PM IST

    A man may not express how he feels about you, but his actions can. If you are trying to read between the lines and figure out if he is really into you, here is a list of signs that can help you.

    Image: Getty Images

    You might doubt if a man is interested in you because he is cautious with his feelings. Although he may not be explicit, he certainly shows signs he cares about you. How do we know about them? You can find out your partner's vulnerable side if you pay more attention. We have got you covered. He cares for you more than you think, which is a sign.

    ALSO READ: Daily habits that can affect your eyesight

    Image: Getty Images

    He Expresses Gratitude:  one of the apparent signs is he values you as a person. Emotions heighten well-being and improve relationship contentment, frequently expressing gratitude to your spouse. The power of gratitude has even been connected to reducing chronic relationship pain. A guy may show concern for you by giving honest compliments or expressing his heartfelt gratitude.

    Image: Getty Images

    He's Honest with You: He promises to care for you, but how can you be sure? When honest with you, he will express his concern without speaking. He wants to build trust and communicates to you discreetly that he and deepen your connection honestly.

    Image: Getty Images

    He Values You: How you feel when you're with him can signify that he cares and values you greatly. When you're together, do you feel sick to your stomach or feel respected, appreciated and made feel unique?

     

    Image: Getty Images

    He Respects Your Space:  Finding if he cares about you and how a guy respects your boundaries is one way to determine. A person who will respect your preferences and never try to manipulate you or micromanage your life is a man who values you.

    Image: Getty Images

    He Plans Surprises: When he goes out of the way for something you appreciate, it is a sign he cares more than he says. This might be a special date night, a road trip, or your favourite candy bar.

    ALSO READ: National Epilepsy Day 2022: Causes, symptoms and facts you should know about this disorder

    Image: Getty Images

    He Knows How to Listen:  If he cares a lot for you, he is very attentive to you while you speak without judging you. He wants to understand you and is genuinely interested in your life without interrupting or getting distracted.

     

     

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Early signs that indicate liver diseases; look out for them! sur

    Early signs that indicate liver diseases; look out for them!

    What is aphasia, the speech order that 'Die Hard' superstar Bruce Willis suffers from? drb

    What is aphasia, the speech order that 'Die Hard' superstar Bruce Willis suffers from?

    Daily habits that can affect your eyesight sur

    Daily habits that can affect your eyesight

    National Epilepsy Day 2022: Causes, symptoms and facts you should know about this disorder sur

    National Epilepsy Day 2022: Causes, symptoms and facts you should know about this disorder

    Is morning Danda Yoga, Malaika Arora secret for slim and fit body? Find out here (Video) sur

    Is morning Danda Yoga, Malaika Arora secret for slim and fit body? Find out here (Video)

    Recent Stories

    Drishyam 2 box office prediction Can Ajay Devgn Tabu starrer break its prequel opening day stats drb

    Drishyam 2 box office prediction: Can Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer break its prequel’s opening day stats?

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India, live streaming details and more snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India and more

    Former SpaceX employees claim they were fired for speaking against Elon Musk file charges gcw

    Former SpaceX employees claim they were fired for speaking against Elon Musk, file charges

    Gujarat Elections 2022: JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, others amongst BJP key campaigners to address 89 rallies on Nov 18 - adt

    JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, others amongst BJP key campaigners to address 89 rallies in Gujarat on Nov 18

    Veer Savarkar wrote mercy petition to British, 'begged' to remain their servant: Rahul Gandhi AJR

    Veer Savarkar wrote mercy petition to British, 'begged' to remain their servant: Rahul Gandhi

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon