Daily habits that can affect your eyesight

According to the World Health Organisation, there are around 2.2 billion people worldwide with near or distant vision impairment. India is the second-most populated country in the world and has 20 per cent of the blind population. Visual impairment is a significant health issue worldwide, and the factors responsible for poor vision, including age, genetics, and environment, everyday habits, are just as important. There are indications that daily routines can affect a person's eyesight and develop into further complications if not addressed in time.

Too much screen time: Working hours in front of a computer has become the new reality for many people worldwide. The work-from-home culture because of the pandemic meant that people had to work virtually for many hours daily. Such a lifestyle can cause strain on our eyes and can lead to eye-related problems if not properly checked. This condition is known as "screen-sightedness" or computer vision syndrome.

Eating a healthy diet: Including foods that have omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins C and E, zinc, and leafy vegetables, eggs, nuts, oranges, and seafood can help maintain eye health.

Not resting enough: Lack of sleep can have many adverse effects on our health by causing weight gain, high blood pressure, heart disease, memory changes and mood swings. Not resting can cause dark circles, blurred vision, dry eyes, bloodshot eyes and other conditions.

Rubbing your eyes: Rubbing your house all day can also cause some damage to your eyesight. Rubbing your eyes can break blood vessels present under your eyelids. When your eyes are irritated, try applying a cold compress instead of rubbing them.

Sunglasses: Not wearing sunglasses can have adverse effects on your eyes. Our eyes are vulnerable to ultraviolet rays, which can affect our eyesight in numerous ways. Wearing the right sunglasses regularly can prevent the development of cataracts or macular degeneration. Sunglasses can help in protecting you from dry-eye syndrome by blocking the dust and wind.

Staying dehydrated: Our eyes depend on water to help keep them lubricated in the form of tears. It is normal for dirt, dust and other air debris to enter our eyes. With the absence of moisture, one can develop dry, red, or puffy eyes. Thus, it is essential to stay hydrated.

