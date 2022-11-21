5 foods you should avoid after a teeth whitening session

It would help if you were careful about the foods and drinks you intake for the first few days after a professional teeth whitening session that can help you maintain your new, whiter teeth for longer. Read on to find out what they are.

Image: Getty Images

Teeth whitening procedures can help give you a brighter smile than you can achieve with the help of whitening strips. It would be best if you were careful about the foods you intake for the first few days after the teeth whitening procedure can help you maintain them for a longer time. For at least 48 hours after the teeth whitening procedure, you must avoid pigmented, acidic foods and drinks and stick to things that won't cause discolouration. This is commonly known as the 'White Diet'. Read on to learn more about the white diet and the food you should avoid after teeth whitening.

Image: Getty Images

Wine: Both red and white wines can harm the enamel and colour of your teeth. Red wine is darkly pigmented and is high in acidity can cause stains. Even though it's lighter in colour, white wine can also break down your enamel. ALSO READ: Relationship tips: 6 red flags you should look out for

Image Credit: Getty Images

Coffee and Tea: It can be hard to get rid of coffee or tea habit for some days, but avoiding them can help you avoid one of the most significant reasons for stains. Coffee and tea have tannins that can build up over time and darken your teeth' colour. Limit your tea and coffee consumption for a few days after whitening your teeth if you can't go without your morning brew day.

Image: Getty Images

Soft Drinks: If it has fizz, you should avoid it. Carbonated drinks contain high in acid and sugar, which can affect your tooth enamel. Dark-coloured colas can also be the reason for stains. Avoiding drinking soft drinks even if you are not following the White diet.

Image: Getty Images

Dark Fruits: Dark-coloured fruits have rich in pigments that can stain your teeth. If the fruit is acidic, it contributes to enamel erosion. It is good to avoid fruits with dark juices, like raspberries, cherries, pomegranates, blackberries, and blueberries. Stay away from juices containing these fruits, too.

Image: Getty Images