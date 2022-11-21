Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 foods you should avoid after a teeth whitening session

    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    It would help if you were careful about the foods and drinks you intake for the first few days after a professional teeth whitening session that can help you maintain your new, whiter teeth for longer. Read on to find out what they are.  

    Image: Getty Images

    Teeth whitening procedures can help give you a brighter smile than you can achieve with the help of whitening strips. It would be best if you were careful about the foods you intake for the first few days after the teeth whitening procedure can help you maintain them for a longer time. For at least 48 hours after the teeth whitening procedure, you must avoid pigmented, acidic foods and drinks and stick to things that won't cause discolouration. This is commonly known as the 'White Diet'. Read on to learn more about the white diet and the food you should avoid after teeth whitening.

    Image: Getty Images

    Wine: Both red and white wines can harm the enamel and colour of your teeth. Red wine is darkly pigmented and is high in acidity can cause stains. Even though it's lighter in colour, white wine can also break down your enamel.

    ALSO READ: Relationship tips: 6 red flags you should look out for

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Coffee and Tea: It can be hard to get rid of coffee or tea habit for some days, but avoiding them can help you avoid one of the most significant reasons for stains. Coffee and tea have tannins that can build up over time and darken your teeth' colour. Limit your tea and coffee consumption for a few days after whitening your teeth if you can't go without your morning brew day.

    Image: Getty Images

    Soft Drinks: If it has fizz, you should avoid it. Carbonated drinks contain high in acid and sugar, which can affect your tooth enamel. Dark-coloured colas can also be the reason for stains. Avoiding drinking soft drinks even if you are not following the White diet. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Dark Fruits: Dark-coloured fruits have rich in pigments that can stain your teeth. If the fruit is acidic, it contributes to enamel erosion. It is good to avoid fruits with dark juices, like raspberries, cherries, pomegranates, blackberries, and blueberries. Stay away from juices containing these fruits, too.

     

    Image: Getty Images

    Dark Fruits: Dark-coloured fruits have rich in pigments that can stain your teeth. If the fruit is acidic, it contributes to enamel erosion. It is good to avoid fruits with dark juices, like raspberries, cherries, pomegranates, blackberries, and blueberries. Stay away from juices containing these fruits, too.

    ALSO READ: Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for November 21 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 21, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for November 21 to November 27 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for November 21 to November 27

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 21 to November 27 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 21 to November 27

    Daily Horoscope for November 21 2022 Pisces Taurus Gemini Scorpio Libra Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 21, 2022: Be careful for Pisces, Taurus; good day for Gemini

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from November 21 to November 27 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from November 21 to November 27

    Recent Stories

    Onions to garlic : food items you should include in your diet for a healthy heart SUR

    Onions to garlic : food items you should include in your diet for a healthy heart

    Numerology Prediction for November 21 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 21, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for November 21 to November 27 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for November 21 to November 27

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 21 to November 27 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 21 to November 27

    Daily Horoscope for November 21 2022 Pisces Taurus Gemini Scorpio Libra Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 21, 2022: Be careful for Pisces, Taurus; good day for Gemini

    Recent Videos

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon