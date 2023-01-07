Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Babil shares lovely throwback pics wishing his late father a happy birthday

On the birthday of 'Angrezi Medium' fame iconic late Bollywood stalwart Irrfan Khan, son and now Bollywood star Babil Khan has taken to the gram and shared a few lovely images of himself and his father which are unmissable.

It is the legendary late Bollywood icon Irrfan Khan's birthday today. To make this day more special with netizens, the debutant star who gave a stellar performance in his debut Netflix film Qala, Babil Khan, has shared lovely throwback pictures with fans and wished his father a happy birthday. Today marks the 55th birthday of the timeless bollywood icon Irrfan Khan. He is still considered one of the finest stars our Bollywood film industry ever had within the history of Indian cinema. Some of the finest and most nuanced performances by the late star have been in Bollywood films like Haasil, Maqbool, The Namesake, Life in a Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Piku, Talvar, Newyork, Jazbaa, Slumdog Millionaire, Haider, Gunday, Life of Pi. The Amazing Spider-Man, Inferno, Madaari, Qarib Qarib Singlle, Karwaan, Blackmail, Puzzle, Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium. He also acted in the Telugu film Sainikudu.

The first in the series is a black-and-white monochromatic picture of young Babil in his childhood. Irrfan Khan is in photographer mode as he attempts to click his son Babil's photo while his mom Sutapa Sikdar holds Babil lovingly to make him stand steady.

In the next, Irrfan Khan is sleeping on the floor with a young baby Babil beside him. Irrfan is holding the toy bus of his son Babil while Babil's hand is near Irrfan's face.

The next one in this series is from the childhood times of when Babil was born in the hospital. Irrfan is lovingly holding his dear son in his arms. He is looking lovingly at Babil.

