KGF makers plan to create a James Bond-like universe; will pan-Indian superstar Yash be replaced?

While the pan-Indian star Yash's birthday rings in tomorrow. Right now, media mills are going strong with speculations that the makers of KGF and KGF: Chapter 2, Hombale Films, might be contemplating making and conceptualizing a James Bond kind of universe for the KGF film franchise.

We all know that pan-Indian superstar Yash has become one of the biggest names in the industry on a pan-India level and has left the Bollywood cinema behind. Yash has brought Kollywood to the forefront of the world map.

Undoubtedly, this year has been about the dominance of South films and its strong foothold in the hearts of audiences who rejected Bollywood films and have loved watching the content and compelling storytelling of South films. We saw many big South films like RRR, Ponniyin Selvan I, KGF: Chapter 2, and Kantara that have changed the perception of South cinema globally.

But out of all these films, it was KGF: Chapter 2 which broke the pre-existing records and raised the bar of excellence with its power-packed performances and gritty storyline. Audiences and fans started loving Yash more after his nuanced performance as the fearless and daredevil Rocky Bhai.

After Yash's recent heart-warming note for fans that urged them to have patience, there might be new speculation going around the table in media mills. According to ongoing media speculations, it can be so that the makers are in the process or might have decided to create a James Bond-like universe with the KGF Film franchise. The speculation also revealed that the film might move ahead with multiple parts like Hollywood's iconic James Bond movie franchise. Furthermore, if it turns out to be true then it will be sad news for the Yash fandom.

Surprisingly, the media mills are also speculating that after the first five films in the KGF film franchise, another actor will step in as the main hero, which means that the lead actor will not be the same but different. It also means that if this all turns out real, then after the fifth film, there are high chances that Yash will get replaced and some other actor will step into his role as the hero.

Besides, the speculations are also strong that the makers might have announced how KGF: Chapter 3 shoot will not commence before 2025 and that the filmmaker Prashanth Neel is busy with Salaar until September 2023.