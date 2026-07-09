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Wayanad Landslide: Heartbreaking scenes from relief camps where survivors have lost everything
Wayanad's Meppadi area is completely shaken after the massive landslide. People who lost everything in the disaster are now taking shelter in government-run relief camps.
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A Miraculous Escape
A couple, who had a miraculous escape from the landslide, find safety at the relief camp inside the Meppadi Government Polytechnic College.
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Shelter in a Classroom
Families are now living inside classrooms at the Meppadi Government Polytechnic College, which has been converted into a temporary relief camp.
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Cooking for the Community
Volunteers and survivors come together to prepare food for everyone at the relief camp in Meppadi Government Polytechnic College.
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A Moment of Reflection
A quiet moment inside the relief camp at Meppadi Government Polytechnic College, as survivors try to come to terms with the tragedy.
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Finding Strength in Unity
People gather at the relief camp in Meppadi Government Polytechnic College, supporting each other after the devastating landslide.
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