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'He Was Set To Marry Next April': Kerala Family Awaits Body of Sailor Killed in Ukraine ship attack
Akhil Joyan, a merchant navy sailor from Kasaragod, was among four Indians killed when Russian forces attacked cargo ship MV Golden Leo near Ukraine. The only son of his parents, Akhil was to marry in April next year.
Akhil Joyan was among four Indians killed
The family of 26-year-old Akhil Joyan in Kerala's Kasaragod district is waiting anxiously for the return of his body after he was killed in a Russian attack on a cargo ship near Ukraine's Odesa coast.
Akhil, a native of Vellarikkundu, was among the Indian crew members killed when the Guinea-Bissau-flagged MV Golden Leo came under attack while leaving the Port of Odesa on Sunday. The ship was carrying food grains and had 17 people on board, including five Indians.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, four Indian nationals were killed in the attack, while another Indian crew member was critically injured. The Ukrainian Navy said eight people were rescued. Reports said a Ukrainian pilot was also among those killed.
Family says information is still unclear
For Akhil's parents, the wait has been made harder by the lack of clear information about when his body will be brought home.
His father, Joyan, told Asianet News that the shipping company initially informed the family that Akhil was missing. An email received later confirmed that one of the two identified bodies was that of their son.
However, the family says it has not received further details since then.
Joyan said the company had told them that bringing a body back could usually take 10 to 15 days. But when the family contacted the company again, it reportedly had no fresh information.
The family is now seeking help from authorities to speed up the process and complete the formalities needed to bring Akhil home.
Akhil had plans to marry next year
Akhil's death has left his family and neighbours in Vellarikkundu devastated. He was the only son of his parents and had joined the merchant navy at the age of 19.
His father works at an electrical shop, while his mother is an insurance agent. The family had recently built a new house and was looking towards Akhil's future for support.
According to local ward member Shobi Joseph, Akhil was known as a disciplined young man and was also a popular tug-of-war player in his neighbourhood.
Just three months ago, Akhil had got engaged in his hometown. He had returned to work around a month ago and was reportedly planning to get married in April next year.
His sudden death has therefore come as a major shock to his family, who are now waiting for his body to be brought back home.
Kerala government steps in
The Kerala Chief Minister's Office has directed the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department, or NORKA, to collect more information about the incident and coordinate efforts for the repatriation of Akhil's body.
NORKA has been asked to contact the Russian Consulate and the Ministry of External Affairs to get details about the sailor's death and the procedures involved in bringing his remains back to Kerala.
Akhil's family is also in contact with local political representatives, including the MP and MLA, for assistance with the repatriation process and other formalities.
India has also summoned Russian envoy Vladimir Ladanov to convey New Delhi's strong objection to the attack on the ship.
Attack adds to Black Sea shipping risks
The attack on MV Golden Leo has raised fresh concerns about the safety of commercial vessels operating around Ukraine and the Black Sea.
The incident reportedly came amid a series of attacks involving ships in the region. Reports said seven ships had come under attack in the Black Sea since July 20.
For Akhil's family, however, the wider conflict has now become a deeply personal tragedy. Their immediate priority is to bring their only son's body back to Vellarikkundu so they can perform his final rites and say goodbye.
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