The family of 26-year-old Akhil Joyan in Kerala's Kasaragod district is waiting anxiously for the return of his body after he was killed in a Russian attack on a cargo ship near Ukraine's Odesa coast.

Akhil, a native of Vellarikkundu, was among the Indian crew members killed when the Guinea-Bissau-flagged MV Golden Leo came under attack while leaving the Port of Odesa on Sunday. The ship was carrying food grains and had 17 people on board, including five Indians.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, four Indian nationals were killed in the attack, while another Indian crew member was critically injured. The Ukrainian Navy said eight people were rescued. Reports said a Ukrainian pilot was also among those killed.