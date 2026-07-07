CCTV footage from Kerala's Wayanad has captured five people making a dramatic last-second escape as a deadly landslide swept through a tunnel construction site near Meenakshi Bridge in Kalladi. At least four migrant workers have died, nine people have been hospitalised and six remain missing.

Shocking CCTV footage has emerged from the site of the devastating landslide in Kerala's Wayanad district, capturing the terrifying moments when five people narrowly escaped being buried under a massive wave of mud and debris. The incident took place near Meenakshi Bridge in Kalladi, where a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall has claimed at least five lives. All those killed were migrant workers. Officials fear the death toll could rise further as rescue teams continue searching for people believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

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The viral CCTV clip shows a huge wall of mud rushing towards the construction site, leaving people with only seconds to react. Several workers are seen running for safety moments before the debris engulfs the area. The footage also captures large vehicles being swept away as panic spreads across the site.

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The landslide occurred at the Wayanad-Kalladi tunnel road construction site after a hill beside Meenakshi Bridge gave way. Officials said the collapse involved a massive pile of excavated soil, which slid downhill following continuous heavy rainfall in the district. A concrete retaining wall built for the tunnel also collapsed during the incident.

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Reports suggest that two buses carrying workers were buried under the mud, while several vehicles at the site were damaged. Authorities are yet to confirm how many people remain trapped beneath the debris.

Rescue operations involving local residents, Fire and Rescue Services, police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are continuing despite challenging weather conditions. Search teams are looking for six people who are still reported missing.

Following the tragedy, Kerala Chief Minister directed senior ministers to immediately reach Wayanad and oversee rescue and relief operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a red alert for Wayanad, warning of more extremely heavy rainfall that could hamper rescue efforts and increase the risk of further landslides.

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List of people admitted to the hospital

Nine injured workers have been admitted to hospital and are undergoing treatment. They have been identified as;

1. Hira Kumar

2. Dileep

3. Suraj Yadav

4. Sanjay Thakur

5. Rajneesh

6. Tanmay Ghosh

7. Koopamal

8. Kunchu

9. Santosh Kumar