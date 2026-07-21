The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-529 lottery results will be announced today, July 21, by the State Lotteries Department. The draw begins at 3 PM, with a first prize of Rs 1 crore. After the draw, official winning numbers will be published. Participants should verify their tickets using official sources only.

The KeralaLottery Sthree Sakthi SS-529 results will be announced today, July 21, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The much-awaited weekly lottery draw is scheduled to begin at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, where officials will declare the winning numbers for all prize categories.

Thousands of lottery enthusiasts across Kerala and other parts of the country are eagerly awaiting the announcement, hoping to win the coveted Rs 1 crore first prize. Once the draw concludes, the complete list of winning numbers, including the first prize, second prize, third prize and other consolation prizes, will be released officially.

Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully with the officially published results before claiming any prize. Winners should also keep their original lottery tickets safe, as damaged or altered tickets may not be eligible for prize claims. The Kerala State Lotteries Department recommends checking results only through official sources to avoid misinformation.

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The Kerala State Lottery is one of India's oldest and most trusted government-run lottery systems, conducting multiple weekly draws that offer attractive cash prizes to participants. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is among its popular weekly draws and continues to attract a large number of buyers every week.

After the draw, the official prize list and winning numbers will be made available on the Kerala State Lotteries website and other authorised platforms. Prize winners must follow the prescribed claim process within the stipulated time and submit the required documents to receive their winnings.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-529 draw will commence at 3 PM, and the winning numbers are expected to be published shortly afterwards. Stay tuned for the latest updates as the Kerala State Lotteries Department announces the complete results, including the Rs 1 crore jackpot winner and other prize-winning ticket numbers.

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