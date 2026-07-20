Five men got trapped inside a private hospital's lift in Kollam after its rope snapped. They kept ringing the emergency alarm, but nobody came to help. They were finally rescued after calling the police.

Five men had a terrifying experience in Anchal, Kollam, when the lift of a private hospital they were in collapsed. The incident happened at St. Joseph's Mission Hospital. The men, who were visiting a patient, had a very close shave.

Shaji, Ramesh, Murali, Prasad, and Sajeev, all residents of Edayam, were the ones trapped inside. They escaped with some injuries. The whole thing happened around 7:30 PM yesterday evening.

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They had just visited a patient on the third floor and were coming down when the lift's rope suddenly snapped, causing it to fall. The trapped men said they repeatedly pressed the emergency alarm, but no help arrived. Left with no other option, they had to call the Anchal police for help.

It was only after the Anchal police contacted the hospital authorities that a technician was finally sent to get the men out.

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