A leopard entered a liquor shop in Rajasthan's Tonk district, attacked three people and was later locked inside the shop by a quick-thinking salesman before being rescued. The dramatic incident triggered panic among locals and drew a large crowd. As videos went viral, social media users responded with jokes about the unusual location.

A leopard created panic in Rajasthan's Tonk district after entering a liquor shop in Todaraisingh town and attacking three people on Sunday morning. The wild animal was eventually trapped inside the shop by a quick-thinking salesman before forest officials rescued it after a five-hour operation. The dramatic incident drew a large crowd and videos from the scene later spread widely across social media.

Scroll to load tweet…

Man Engulfed in Flames After Electric Meter Blast in Delhi's Karol Bagh, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Leopard attacks three people

According to officials, the incident began around 8:45 am when local residents informed forest volunteer Rakesh that a leopard had been spotted hiding in bushes in the town, reported Bhaskar English.

When Rakesh went to check the area, the leopard attacked him before running nearly 400 metres towards a nearby liquor shop.

Outside the shop, the animal attacked 40-year-old Fateh Lal Koli. It then rushed inside and attacked 25-year-old salesman Sanjay Gurjar.

Despite the sudden attack, Sanjay managed to escape and quickly locked the leopard inside the shop, preventing it from running back into the crowded market.

Employee Confronts Boss Over 'No Reason' Termination; Viral Video Fuels Toxic Work Culture Debate (WATCH)

Forest team rescues the animal

A rescue team from Jaipur reached the spot around 2 pm and safely captured the leopard after a careful operation lasting nearly five hours.

The three injured men were taken to hospital. Officials said Rakesh was discharged after first aid, while Fateh Lal Koli and Sanjay Gurjar were referred to another hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, hundreds of curious residents gathered outside the shop after hearing about the unusual incident.

Free Sonam Wangchuk, Sack Dharmendra Pradhan, Give Rs 1 Crore for NEET Deaths: CJP's 3 Demands

Viral videos spark funny reactions

Videos of the leopard sitting inside the liquor shop quickly went viral online, prompting a flood of humorous comments. One user joked, "Today it has been proved that even the leopard enjoys a drink." Another quipped that the animal had come looking for its "party".

Scroll to load tweet…

Others made light-hearted remarks about the leopard asking for a particular liquor brand or celebrating in the shop.

However, several users also expressed relief that no children were nearby and reminded people living close to forest areas to stay alert and immediately inform authorities if wild animals enter residential or commercial areas.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing challenge of human-wildlife encounters in areas located near forest habitats.

New Aadhaar App Crosses 4 Crore Downloads: Here's How To Update Mobile Number, Address And Use All Features