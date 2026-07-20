Two key members of an international 'fighter drug' smuggling gang have been arrested in Kochi. The men, Umesh Kumar from Thiruvananthapuram and Firdous from Malappuram, were part of a racket that tried to smuggle 30,000 kg of Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets, which amounts to 12 crore pills.

Kochi: Two main players in an international 'fighter drug' smuggling ring are now in police custody. The accused, Umesh Kumar, a Thiruvananthapuram native, and Firdous, from Malappuram, were arrested in Kochi. They are believed to be key links in a gang that attempted to smuggle a massive 30,000 kg of Tramadol Hydrochloride pills, which is about 12 crore tablets. The arrests were made as part of 'Operation Vajra', an initiative by the Central Bureau of Narcotics.

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The duo, who are considered major links in the network, were caught from Edappally yesterday. The main shipment of drugs was seized from a godown in Delhi. The pills were reportedly meant to be smuggled to Libya. In a related development, another member of the same gang has been taken into custody in Bengaluru. The Kochi arrests were carried out by officials from the Customs Preventive wing.

Tramadol is a controlled painkiller, but high-potency versions of it are often used as a narcotic in conflict zones, earning it the name 'fighter drug'. The black market value of the seized shipment is estimated to be over a staggering ₹1000 crore.

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