A disturbing CCTV video from Delhi shows a man being engulfed in flames after a powerful explosion near an electric meter box. The incident has sparked concern over electrical safety and emergency response. While many blamed poor infrastructure and safety lapses, others pointed out that bystanders may have hesitated because of electrocution risk.

A shocking CCTV video from Delhi's busy Karol Bagh market has gone viral after it captured a powerful explosion near an electric meter box, leaving one man engulfed in flames. The footage shows two men standing near the meter box, apparently inspecting an electrical fault. Moments later, a sudden blast occurs, throwing one of them to the ground as flames rapidly spread over his body.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

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Disturbing footage circulates online

The video shows the injured man rolling on the road in an apparent attempt to put out the fire. Several people nearby can be seen gathering at the spot as the incident unfolds.

The condition of the injured man has not been officially confirmed, and authorities have not yet released details about the exact cause of the explosion or whether an investigation has been launched.

Social media divided over bystanders' reaction

The viral video triggered widespread discussion online. Many users expressed concern over the alleged condition of electrical infrastructure and called for a thorough inquiry into the incident.

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Some questioned whether proper safety measures were followed before work was carried out near the electrical installation. Others demanded stricter maintenance of electrical equipment in crowded commercial areas.

At the same time, several users defended the bystanders seen in the video. They pointed out that electrical accidents can remain dangerous even after an explosion, and rushing in immediately could expose rescuers to the risk of electrocution if the power supply is still live.

Calls for better electrical safety

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of electrical safety while working on power installations. Experts generally advise people not to touch a victim or damaged electrical equipment until it is confirmed that the electricity supply has been switched off.

As the CCTV footage continues to circulate on social media, many users are urging authorities to investigate the incident, identify any safety lapses and ensure better maintenance of electrical infrastructure to prevent similar accidents in the future.

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