A viral video showed a man asking his manager the reason behind his termination has reignited debate over workplace transparency and toxic work culture. The employee asks for documentary proof after being told he failed to follow a client's process, but the manager refuses to share it.

A video showing a man confronting his senior over his sudden termination has gone viral on social media, triggering a wider debate about transparency and employee rights in private companies. The authenticity of the claims made in the video has not been independently verified. According to the viral post, the employee had been working allegedly at Transcom Global and was recently informed that his services had been terminated. The caption accompanying the video alleged that the company did not provide any clear reason for the decision despite repeated requests.

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Employee asks for proof

In the viral video, the employee repeatedly asks his manager why he has been removed from the job. The manager reportedly replies that the client's process was not followed.

The employee immediately questions the explanation, saying he never received any email or communication from the client about such an issue. He then asks the manager to show him the email or any written proof supporting the allegation.

However, the manager is seen refusing to share any such document in the video. The employee also claims that even after asking for the reason in writing, he did not receive any official explanation.

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Claims in the viral post

The caption shared with the video accuses the company of unfairly terminating the employee without assigning any reason. It further alleges that the manager himself admitted there was "no reason for termination" and questioned whether private companies could act without accountability.

These claims remain unverified, and no official statement from the company has been made public regarding the incident.

Social media reacts

The video quickly gained attention, with many users linking it to concerns over toxic work culture in the private sector.

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Several users claimed that similar incidents happen in many companies and argued that employees deserve a proper explanation before being dismissed. Others said every termination should follow a documented process and that workers should receive written communication explaining the decision.

Some users advised the employee to seek legal guidance or approach the labour department if he believed company rules or labour laws had been violated. Others criticised what they described as arbitrary treatment of employees, while a few stressed that any conclusions should be based on verified facts and company policies.

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