Kannur University is in the hot seat. They've just announced a major investigation into several controversies. The big one is whether university funds were used to renovate former VC Gopinath Ravindran's rented house in Payyambalam. The university's Syndicate also greenlit Dr. Abdul Jalil's appointment as Principal of Paral Arabic College.

Kannur: Kannur University has just announced it's launching investigations into a series of controversies. First on the list is a probe into whether university funds were used to renovate the rented house of former Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran in Payyambalam. The Works & Planning Committee has been tasked with this investigation.

The university will also look into how artefacts from the Folklore Centre in Thavakkara were moved without permission. This is the same centre that the Governor had inaugurated on June 1. On top of that, a sub-committee has been set up to study the problems with K-REAP, the software used for recording student marks.

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All these decisions were taken during the first meeting of the new Syndicate. In another key development, the Syndicate approved Dr. Abdul Jalil's appointment as the Principal of Paral Arabic College. Jalil had earlier lost his Syndicate membership because this appointment hadn't been approved. This approval now clears the way for him to be re-appointed as a Syndicate member.

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