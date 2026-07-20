A woman’s claim that her husband takes the AC remote to his office every day to stop her from using it has gone viral online. While some users criticised the husband’s move, many joked that window ACs can work without remotes or through mobile apps. The post sparked a debate over saving electricity, household expenses and personal choices.

A woman’s unusual complaint about her husband has taken social media by storm. In a viral video, she allegedly claimed that her husband carries the AC remote with him to his office every day so that she cannot switch on the air conditioner at home during the day. According to the woman, her husband’s reason behind taking the remote is to reduce electricity expenses. The incident quickly caught people’s attention, with many users sharing their own views on saving power, household budgets and relationships.

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Social media users turn the incident into a debate

The video sparked mixed reactions online. While some people felt the husband was being too strict about electricity usage, others supported his decision, saying electricity bills can become expensive if ACs are used carelessly for long hours.

One user said that there could be more to the story and that high electricity bills may be the reason behind such a step. Another user argued that managing household expenses requires understanding between both partners.

Several people also criticised the idea of sharing personal family matters publicly, saying such issues should ideally be discussed privately.

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Many point out AC can work without a remote

A large number of commenters focused on a technical detail. They pointed out that many window AC models have physical buttons and can be operated without a remote.

Some users jokingly suggested downloading AC remote apps on smartphones, while others said the woman could simply use the buttons available on the unit itself.

The comments section was filled with humorous reactions, with people joking that the husband had taken “saving electricity” to another level by treating the remote like an important office document.

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Debate over savings and household responsibility

The viral post also started a wider conversation about financial responsibility between couples. Some users said both partners should understand expenses and use appliances carefully, especially during summer when electricity bills can rise sharply.

Others said such situations show why financial independence and open communication between couples are important.

However, many viewers treated the incident mainly as a funny internet moment rather than a serious household dispute. The debate continues as the video keeps circulating across social media platforms.

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