After the collision, the Innova overturned multiple times before skidding across the road. It finally crashed into an electric pole and then slammed into the wall of a nearby private building.

The Maruti S-Presso was also damaged in the accident. It went on to hit a parked Maruti Baleno before coming to a stop.

The CCTV footage clearly shows the force of the collision and the damage caused during the incident.

Airbags helped prevent serious injuries

Although the crash looked severe, all occupants escaped without life-threatening injuries.

The Innova was carrying siblings from Kalooravi, who suffered minor injuries and received medical treatment.

Kasaragod, Kerala - A terrifying road accident unfolded in Kasaragod late at night, with CCTV footage capturing a car flipping multiple times after a collision. Remarkably, all occupants escaped serious injury thanks to the timely deployment of airbags. The dramatic visuals show… pic.twitter.com/pJJiYib6dm — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 14, 2026

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The Maruti S-Presso was occupied by a woman from Arial, her mother and her children. They were reportedly returning home after attending a wedding in Madhur. They too sustained only minor injuries.

The deployment of airbags in both vehicles is believed to have played a major role in protecting those inside.