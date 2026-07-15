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WATCH: Innova Flips Repeatedly in Dramatic Karanthakkad Junction Crash, Fresh Safety Concerns Raised
Shocking CCTV footage has captured a serious late-night crash at Karanthakkad Junction in Kerala's Kasaragod, where an Innova overturned several times after colliding with a Maruti S-Presso. Despite iolent impact, everyone escaped with minor injuries
CCTV footage shows frightening midnight collision
A dramatic road accident caught on CCTV has once again drawn attention to safety issues at Karanthakkad Junction in Kerala's Kasaragod district. The late-night crash, which happened around midnight on Sunday, involved an Innova and a Maruti S-Presso. While the visuals show a violent collision and a vehicle overturning several times, all those involved escaped with only minor injuries.
Shocking CCTV footage has surfaced of a late-night accident at Karanthakkad Junction in Kasaragod, renewing calls for immediate safety measures at the accident-prone intersection.
The crash occurred around midnight on Sunday when an Innova, travelling from Mangaluru to… pic.twitter.com/wltRAVhWNq
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The footage has quickly spread online, with many pointing to the dangerous nature of the junction and asking why stronger safety measures have still not been introduced.
How the accident happened
According to available information, the Innova was travelling from Mangaluru towards Kanhangad when it reached Karanthakkad Junction. At the same time, a Maruti S-Presso was entering the national highway service road from Madhur Road.
Kerala, Kasaragod 🚨⚠️
Intersection + Narrow Road ⚠️
White car tried to cross over around intersection, either white car driver didnot check what’s on the right or failed to read speed of SUV…while overspeeding Black SUV rammed white car flipped multiple times.@DriveSmart_IN… pic.twitter.com/dVEoQdeVl2
— Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave2) July 14, 2026
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The two vehicles collided, with the impact hitting the rear door of the Innova. The force of the crash caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle within seconds.
Innova overturned several times
After the collision, the Innova overturned multiple times before skidding across the road. It finally crashed into an electric pole and then slammed into the wall of a nearby private building.
The Maruti S-Presso was also damaged in the accident. It went on to hit a parked Maruti Baleno before coming to a stop.
The CCTV footage clearly shows the force of the collision and the damage caused during the incident.
Airbags helped prevent serious injuries
Although the crash looked severe, all occupants escaped without life-threatening injuries.
The Innova was carrying siblings from Kalooravi, who suffered minor injuries and received medical treatment.
Kasaragod, Kerala - A terrifying road accident unfolded in Kasaragod late at night, with CCTV footage capturing a car flipping multiple times after a collision. Remarkably, all occupants escaped serious injury thanks to the timely deployment of airbags. The dramatic visuals show… pic.twitter.com/pJJiYib6dm
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The Maruti S-Presso was occupied by a woman from Arial, her mother and her children. They were reportedly returning home after attending a wedding in Madhur. They too sustained only minor injuries.
The deployment of airbags in both vehicles is believed to have played a major role in protecting those inside.
Residents again demand safety measures
The latest accident has once again raised concerns over road safety at Karanthakkad Junction, which locals say has witnessed several accidents over the years.
Residents have repeatedly urged authorities to introduce permanent traffic safety measures at the intersection to reduce the risk of similar crashes. Following the latest incident, those demands have grown louder, with many hoping action will be taken before another serious accident occurs.
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