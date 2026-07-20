India's new Aadhaar App has crossed the 4 crore (40 million) download mark, highlighting the growing shift towards digital identity services. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) announced the milestone, saying millions of residents are now using the app to manage Aadhaar-related services directly from their smartphones.

The Aadhaar App has crossed a significant milestone of 40 million (4 crore) downloads, underscoring the growing trust of residents in convenient and digital-first identity services.



For more details, click here - https://t.co/GVXqaTVlfi#AadhaarApp#DigitalIdentity#Aadhaarpic.twitter.com/qLe5eLSDyQ — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 18, 2026

The app was launched on 28 January 2026 as the next-generation replacement for the older mAadhaar application. Since then, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has encouraged users to move to the new platform, which is available on both Android and iOS devices.

The redesigned app is aimed at reducing paperwork, making Aadhaar verification easier and allowing users to complete several important tasks without visiting an Aadhaar centre.