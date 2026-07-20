Excise officials in Thiruvananthapuram were surprised after finding two fully grown ganja plants in a bushy, abandoned plot near a temple. The unexpected discovery has raised questions, though officials suspect it may have grown accidentally.

Excise officials in Thiruvananthapuram have found two cannabis plants growing in a wild, overgrown plot of land. They acted on a tip-off from some local residents.

The raid was led by Nedumangad Excise Circle Inspector K. Noufiya. The team found the plants near the grounds of the Anad Pankode Sree Dharma Sastha Temple. One of the plants is quite tall, measuring over 155 cm. Officials said they will present the plants in court the next day.

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Interestingly, excise officials don't think someone planted them on purpose. Their theory is that it's probably an accident. They believe someone might have smoked ganja nearby and thrown away the waste. With the rain and wind, the seeds just sprouted and grew on their own in the unattended plot.

The department has now increased surveillance in the area and promised a more detailed investigation. Assistant Inspector Satheesh Kumar, and officers Mahesh, Najimudheen, Saji, and Vishnu were also part of the raid team.

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