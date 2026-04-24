Police in Koppal busted a major ‘Anna Bhagya’ rice racket, seizing 150 tonnes of subsidised grain meant for the poor. The stock was illegally hoarded on a farm, and officials suspect it was being diverted for sale in other states at higher prices.

In a major crackdown on the illegal diversion of subsidised food grains, the Munirabad police in Koppal district have uncovered a large-scale racket involving the hoarding and black marketing of rice meant for the government’s ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme. Acting on credible information, officials carried out a massive raid within their jurisdiction and seized nearly 150 tonnes of rice that was allegedly being stored unlawfully.

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The operation has exposed a well-organised network accused of exploiting a welfare scheme intended for the poor, raising serious concerns about the misuse of public distribution resources.

Rice Found Hidden on a Farm

The police received specific information that ‘Anna Bhagya’ rice was being illegally stored on a farm near Kookanapalli village in Koppal taluk. Acting swiftly, the Munirabad police, along with officials from the Food Department, conducted a joint raid at the location. During the operation, they discovered over a thousand sacks of rice concealed in a temporary shed as well as in open areas on the farm.

Racket Targeting Subsidised Food Grains

Preliminary investigations suggest that those involved in the racket were purchasing ‘Anna Bhagya’ rice from economically vulnerable villagers at very low prices. The rice was then reportedly hoarded at the secluded farm in Kookanapalli. It is suspected that the accused planned to process and transport the rice to other states for sale at significantly higher prices, thereby making illegal profits from a welfare scheme.

DAR Police Deployed at the Site

Considering the scale of the seizure, personnel from the District Armed Reserve have been deployed at the site to maintain law and order and to safeguard the confiscated stock. Senior police officers and Food Department officials have also visited the location to inspect the operation. The total value of the seized rice is estimated to be in lakhs of rupees.

Officials Prepare for Legal Action

The Food Department is in the process of filing a formal complaint at the Munirabad police station. Meanwhile, the police have launched a detailed investigation to identify the key individuals behind the illegal operation and to uncover the wider network involved.

The operation has been widely appreciated by the public, particularly in light of ongoing complaints regarding the misuse of ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme rice in the district. The large-scale seizure has drawn significant attention and is expected to lead to stricter monitoring of the public distribution system.